No special celebration for seniors

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks play their final home game tonight against LSU at Walton Arena, but don't call it senior night.

There won't be a ceremony honoring the seniors before or after the game, University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said.

Part of that is because Musselman isn't sure how many of the Razorbacks' seniors are playing their final home game, and in some cases they've already been honored.

Three graduate transfers -- Stanley Umude from South Dakota, Trey Wade from Wichita State and Chris Lykes from Miami -- were seniors at their previous schools.

Two seniors -- JD Notae and Au'Diese Toney -- have an extra season of eligibility for 2022-23 because of the NCAA's ruling regarding the coronavirus pandemic that shortened the 2019-20 season -- so tonight might not be their final home game.

"The covid-senior year, that changes a lot of things for everybody," Musselman said.

Musselman said he talked with Umude, Wade and Lykes and asked if they wanted to be honored tonight, and they agreed it wasn't necessary.

"They've all experienced a senior night," Musselman said. "So we're going to focus on LSU."

Musselman said Umude, Wade and Lykes each will get his framed jersey, a traditional senior night presentation.

Musselman said he won't talk to Notae and Toney about their future plans until after the season.

"I want what is best for both of those guys," Musselman said. "I'm not going to have conversations with anyone -- whether it's someone who's got eligibility, someone who's eligibility [is up] -- until the season is over. That's the appropriate time to have those discussions.

"Right now, there's still a body of work ahead of us. There's still evaluations going on for people at the next level."

Musselman was in full agreement when Moses Moody, an All-SEC player for the Razorbacks last season as a freshman, entered the NBA Draft. Moody was a first-round pick at No. 14 overall by the Golden State Warriors.

Twins Cody and Caleb Martin -- who played for Musselman at Nevada -- decided to return for their senior season in 2017-18 when they were 23.

"They came back for an extra year and a lot of people questioned it, because of their age," Musselman said. "It was the smartest thing either one of them did and it's going to pay dividends big-time for them financially, because their games continued to grow.

"Cody became a better shooter. Caleb got more of a reputation for an area he needed to improve on defensively."

Cody Martin was a second-round draft pick and plays for the Charlotte Hornets. Caleb Martin, an undrafted free agent, plays for the Miami Heat.

"It was genius for them to come back," Musselman said. "We're going to find out when they [sign new] contracts this summer how impactful it was.

"To come out early and get cut, or to play in the G League or to go to Europe, that's not helping your longevity as an NBA player. So sometimes having an extra year and growing your game can lead to what's happened with the Martin twins.

"Those two kids listened and believed in the input that we gave them, and that we were going to be really truthful about where their careers could go."

Williams feeling better

Sophomore forward Jaylin Williams had 16 points and 12 rebounds in Arkansas's victory over Kentucky on Saturday despite feeling ill and throwing up at halftime.

Coach Eric Musselman said Williams came to Monday's practice feeling fine.

Musselman said he didn't know until later that JD Notae -- who scored 30 points against Kentucky -- also wasn't feeling well.

"It was either JD or one of his teammates that attributed it to eating too many pancakes prior to an early start," Musselman said of the 1 p.m. tipoff for the Arkansas-Kentucky game. "I can neither confirm nor deny that."

Inside the series

Arkansas holds a 39-34 edge in the all-time series against LSU, including 21-8 in home games and a 35-29 mark since joining the SEC for the 1991-92 season.

The teams met at least twice per season from 1991-92 through 2011-12. Arkansas swept the first five years of that span and added four more sweeps over the next 11 years, while LSU notched five sweeps and the teams had eight splits.

The Razorbacks won the first 11 games in the series after joining the SEC, and the Tigers have a high winning streak of five games.

Arkansas owns the only three-game sweep in a single season, with a 59-52 win at Baton Rouge, an 87-70 win at Fayetteville and a 77-72 win at Nashville, Tenn, in 2001. The Tigers almost got a three-game sweep the season before, but after winning at Walton Arena (96-75) and the Maravich Center (78-67), the No. 10 Tigers fell 69-67 at Atlanta with the Razorbacks en route to an SEC Tournament championship game upset of Auburn and a surprise NCAA Tournament berth.

LSU holds a 3-2 edge in SEC Tournament games, including a 78-71 win last year in Nashville.

Hog keys

JD Notae said there are several critical areas the Razorbacks have to play well in to grab a season sweep over LSU.

"We've got to come out there and match their physicality, keep them off the offensive glass, don't turn the ball over and just get back on defense," Notae noted. "Those are some of the keys."

Just like last season

Through 29 games and 16 in SEC play, Arkansas is 23-6 and 12-4. The Razorbacks also were 23-6 and 12-4 last season through the same number of games. They finished 13-4 in the SEC because their game at Texas A&M was canceled when it couldn't be played because covid issues within the Aggies' program.