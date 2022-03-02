Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Michael Kuhn, 50, of 919 W. Piedmont Place, No. 1, in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kuhn was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Lowell

• Brittany Brown, 28, of 707 Union St. A in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Brown was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

• Michael Frische, 55, of 212 Kennan St. in Prairie Grove, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Frische was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Mauricio Orozco, 41, of 944 Terry Lane in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with forgery. Orozco was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Michael Estep, 34, of 20190 Kirklane Road in Lincoln, was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Estep was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Colin Burmylo, 18, of 3757 W. Sommerville Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault, terroristic threatening and battery. Burmylo was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.