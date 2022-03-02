Northwest Arkansas couple get federal time for meth

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Northwest Arkansas couple has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Brandon Ray Hale, 42, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Due to Hale's prior felony convictions, he was sentenced as a career offender.

Jeanette Marie Mayor, 50, of Springdale, was sentenced on Feb. 24 to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of aiding and abetting in the distribution of methamphetamine.

In November 2020, detectives with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force were notified that a package of suspected drugs had been identified at a local Fed Ex package sorting facility. The label on the package showed it had been sent from Jeanette Mayor from Brawley, Calif., to Brandon Hale at an address in Fayetteville.

Undercover detectives delivered the package to Hale's address. At the residence, undercover officers were greeted at the door by Mayor, who acknowledged Hale was her boyfriend and that they were expecting a package. Hale subsequently came to the door at the request of an undercover officer and accepted the package. Immediately thereafter, detectives identified themselves and conducted a search of the residence, which resulted in the confiscation of approximately 2,000 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Roberts prosecuted the case.