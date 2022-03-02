Off The Wire

HORSE RACING

Baffert sues Churchill

Bob Baffert has sued Churchill Downs and track leadership in federal court, seeking to overturn the embattled Hall of Fame trainer's two-year suspension on grounds it violated his due process rights. The suit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court names Churchill Downs Inc., CEO William C. Carstanjen and board chair R. Alex Rankin. The track suspended Baffert last spring through 2023 and cited a recent spate of failed drug tests by his horses including now-deceased colt Medina Spirit after he won the Kentucky Derby. A postrace drug test revealed the corticosteroid betamethasone in his system, which is allowed in Kentucky but prohibited on race day. Kentucky racing stewards last week disqualified Medina Spirit and handed Baffert a 90-day suspension and $7,500 fine. Churchill Downs recognized runner-up Mandaloun as winner soon after. Kentucky Horse Racing Commission director Marc A. Guilfoil on Friday denied the trainer's request to stay the suspension that is scheduled to begin on March 8. Baffert and his representatives have argued that the steroid in Medina Spirit came from the topical ointment Otomax, rather than an injection that is banned. Attorney Clark Brewster stated in a release Tuesday that Churchill Downs is not tasked with relegating horse racing in Kentucky but "could unilaterally ban" a trainer without having facts or any semblance of due process. Churchill Downs called Baffert's lawsuit disappointing but not surprising in a statement and said it would fight the suit and defend the company's rights.

FOOTBALL

Prescott has surgery

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder after the season, a procedure Coach Mike McCarthy said was a clean up for an issue that isn't a concern. McCarthy told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine Tuesday he expects Prescott to be available for offseason work. The coach said he didn't think the left shoulder bothered Prescott during the season. "He practiced full out," McCarthy said. "I think he just wanted to get it cleaned up." It was the third surgery in less than 18 months for Prescott. The first two surgeries were to repair the compound fracture and dislocation of Prescott's right ankle in Week 5 of the 2020 season against the New York Giants. Prescott also dealt with right shoulder and calf strains last year. The shoulder injury kept him out of team drills for most of training camp, while the calf strain sidelined him for two weeks, but just one game. Dallas finished 12-5 before a 23-17 wild-card loss at home to San Francisco.

Georgia hires OL coach

Georgia added another familiar face to its football coaching staff with the hiring of Stacy Searels to oversee the offensive line. Searels is a 30-year coaching veteran who spent the past three seasons as North Carolina's offensive line assistant. He previously coached the offensive line at Georgia from 2007-10 under Mark Richt, also earning the title of running game coordinator. Searels replaces Matt Luke, who unexpectedly stepped down last week saying he wanted to spend more time with his family. Coach Kirby Smart has also added former Georgia assistants Bryan McClendon and Mike Bobo to a reshuffled coaching staff after the Bulldogs won their first national title since 1980. McClendon will serve as receivers coach, while Bobo took on the title of quality control analyst after being let go as Auburn's offensive coordinator after just one season.

Ex-TCU back dies

Kent Waldrep, a TCU running back who became an advocate for disabled people after a spinal injury during a game left him paralyzed, has died. He would have turned 68 today. His mother, Denise Waldrep, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that her son had died Sunday in Natchitoches, La. "He was and will always be an important part of TCU and our football program," TCU Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati said in a statement. No cause of death was given. After his injury during a 1974 game at Alabama left him paralyzed, Waldrep went on to help raise tens of millions of dollars around the world for paralysis research.

BASKETBALL

Lakers make moves

The Los Angeles Lakers have waived center DeAndre Jordan and signed veteran point guard D.J. Augustin and forward Wenyen Gabriel. The Lakers also waived Sekou Doumbouya on Tuesday before their home game against Dallas. Jordan was a flop in his only season with the Lakers, who signed the 14-year veteran in September. He has been stuck to the Lakers' bench since Christmas, appearing in only five games. Augustin appeared in 34 games for Houston this season, averaging 5.4 points and 2.2 assists per game in his 14th NBA campaign. The Rockets waived him Feb. 11. Los Angeles is the 11th NBA franchise for Augustin.