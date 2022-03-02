100 years ago

March 2, 1922

HUNTINGTON -- After permitting two bandits to enter his store yesterday afternoon and rob him of $40, Mr. Willie of Arcoal seized a single-barrel shotgun as the robbers were leaving the place and fired a load of bird-shot into the back of one of the men. The injured man has been identified as Nat Duran of near Arcoal. His companion escaped and has not been identified. Duran is in a serious condition. The shot took effect just above the hips.

50 years ago

March 2, 1972

RUSSELLVILLE -- Mrs. Ida Purtle, of Prescott, has been named Arkansas's Outstanding High School Biology Teacher, E. E. Hudson, chairman of the State Selection Committee, announced Wednesday. Mrs. Purtle has been a teacher for 22 years, the last 6 at Prescott. She also taught at Oklona High School and in Oklahoma. A graduate of Oklahoma State University, she has a master's degree in natural science from the University of Arkansas. She has received six National Science Foundation Scholarships to study science.

25 years ago

March 2, 1997

• Two escapees from the Stone County jail being chased by officers early Saturday morning took a wrong turn --onto the grounds of the Arkansas State Police Troop A headquarters at Little Rock. That's where the two crashed their getaway car and were captured shortly after 1 a.m., according to state police spokesman Wayne Jordan. Jordan said Ernest Brown, 21, and Phillip Bentley, 17, were captured after they crashed the car they were driving into a couple of state police utility vehicles, jumped out of their car and tried to run. Brown and Bentley had escaped about 3 a.m. Friday from the Stone County jail at Mountain View, where they had been taken for a scheduled arraignment Friday on charges stemming from earlier escapes, according to Matt Wilborn, a jailer for the county. Wilborn said the pair used a handle broken from a mop to beat up a jailer and a sheriff's office dispatcher, then fled the jail.

10 years ago

March 2, 2012

• A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday after police say he delivered a pipe bomb to his therapist, who showed off the "gift" to coworkers before realizing it possibly contained explosives. Aaron Lewis, 37, was arrested at his home in Little Rock on Thursday by North Little Rock detectives and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said Sgt. Brian Dedrick, a North Little Rock police spokesman...About 1:34 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Family Service Agency at 628 W. Broadway where they spoke with Marlyn Lipton, 57, a therapist who works in the building. Lipton told police that she "received a gift" from a client, whom she identified as Lewis, on Tuesday, a police report said. The "gift" was a 4-inch copper pipe that was sealed on both ends and which had "a fuse coming out of one end."