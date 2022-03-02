Pine Bluff moves on to Friday quarterfinal in 5A tournament

SHERIDAN — Austyn Dendy embraced his sixth man role at Pine Bluff High School all season long, and on Tuesday it paid off — even if he had to fight off nerves of taking to the postseason stage.

“I was kind of nervous, but I came through like my coach always tells me, to go hard,” the sophomore said.

Dendy came off the bench to score 17 points, Troy’reon Ramos led all scorers with 18, and the Zebras beat Greene County Tech 69-42 in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament at Sheridan High School’s Yellowjacket Arena.

Pine Bluff (20-7) will rest for the next two days and take on either Maumelle or Vilonia at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinal round. Maumelle and Vilonia will play at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

“We’re going to continue the way we’ve been going,” Zebras Coach Billy Dixon said. “At this late in the season, how much can you do to improve who you are? You have to correct those things you’re not doing well and put a focus on that, and that’s what we’ve done defensively.”

The added focus to defense helped Pine Bluff finish with 11 steals.

Dendy’s play gave the Zebras scoring help as regular starter and sophomore classmate Courtney Crutchfield came off the bench after nearly missing a full week of practice with a right hip injury. Crutchfield, the Z’s leading scorer on the season, scored all 8 of his points in the second quarter.

Cedric Adams scored 9 points and Jordon Harris blocked four shots to go with 2 points.

As a team, the Zebras made 26 of 41 field goals, but made only 12 of 22 free throws. The Golden Eagles, who trailed 34-14 at halftime, were held to 16-of-37 shooting from the floor and made 5 of 11 free throws.

“They were cold because our guys were playing excellent defense,” Dixon said. “They were moving. They were talking. We understood they had shooters. They wanted to spot up and they wanted to play an inside-out game. We just kept it basic and simple. We told the guys, ‘You’re going to have to come out and work hard,’ and that’s what they did and played some tenacious defense.”

Tyler Vincent led GCT (15-12) with 12 points, followed by Christian Walls with 9.

5A BOYS TOURNAMENT SCORES AND SCHEDULE

Tuesday — Russellville 66, Jacksonville 57; Little Rock Parkview 72, Greenwood 29; Pine Bluff 69, Greene County Tech 42

Today — Jonesboro vs. Hot Springs High, 2:30 p.m.; Marion vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Hamilton vs. West Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday — Maumelle vs. Vilonia, 2:30 p.m.; Siloam Springs vs. Sylvan Hills, 5:30 p.m.; Russellville vs. Marion-Lakeside winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday — Parkview vs. Lake Hamilton-West Memphis winner, 2:30 p.m.; Pine Bluff vs. Maumelle-Vilonia winner, 5:30 p.m.; Jonesboro-Hot Springs High winner vs. Siloam Springs-Sylvan Hills winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday — Semifinals, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.

5A GIRLS TOURNAMENT SCORES AND SCHEDULE

Tuesday — Greenwood 56, Parkview 35; Jacksonville 60, Russellville 55; Paragould 49, Lake Hamilton 38

Today — Jonesboro vs. Sheridan, 1 p.m.; West Memphis vs. El Dorado, 4 p.m.; Lakeside vs. Marion, 7 p.m.

Thursday — Little Rock Christian Academy vs. Siloam Springs, 1 p.m.; Vilonia vs. Benton, 4 p.m.; Greenwood vs. West Memphis-El Dorado winner, 4 p.m.; Jacksonville vs. Lakeside-Marion winner, 7 p.m.

Friday — Paragould vs. LRCA-Siloam Springs winner, 4 p.m.; Jonesboro-Sheridan winner vs. Vilonia-Benton winner, 7 p.m.

