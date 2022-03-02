Quick change pushes Cyclones to win

5A BOYS

RUSSELLVILLE 66, JACKSONVILLE 57

SHERIDAN -- Russellville defeated Jacksonville 66-57 in the Class 5A boys state tournament Tuesday afternoon at Yellowjacket Arena, but the first-round matchup was more contested than the final score may indicate.

Russellville (22-7), the top seed from the 5A-West, trailed the Titans 27-20 at halftime and the Cyclones were down 38-29 at the 3:29 mark of the third quarter when the game turned with a layup and a whistle.

There was a driving layup by Russellville's Donyae May to make it 38-31, a foul was called on Jacksonville and then a technical foul on Jacksonville Coach Victor Joyner.

It was a juncture that infuriated Joyner, and one that energized the Cyclones.

Russellville, which trailed 41-39 after three quarters, scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to take a 44-41 lead.

Jacksonville tied the game at 44-44 on a three-pointer by Sherman Flowers Jr., but the Cyclones gradually pulled away.

May, who led Russellville with 28 points, said the Cyclones knew they were in for a battle against the Titans, the No. 4 seed from the 5A-Central.

"When we came out in the second half, we knew we had to come together," May said.

May said the third-quarter technical was a turning point.

"That was huge," May said. "That was a helpful moment right there. It helped us."

Joyner said he didn't understand the technical, nor the fact that the Titans were called for 31 fouls compared to 9 for the Cyclones.

"I said, 'Man, just all it fair,' " he said, explaining what led to the technical. " 'He said, Coach, ask me a question.'

"I said, 'Call it fair,' and he called a technical."

Russellville hit 21 of 28 free throws in the second half, including 14 of 15 by Grayson Sims (20 points) and the Cyclones were 24 of 33 for the game.

Christian Moore led Jacksonville, which was 6 of 12 from the line, with 18 points.

Kentrell Thompson scored 12 for the Titans, and Jayden Jones had 10.

Joyner, in his 34th season of coaching, said he thought the game was taken out of his team's hands.

"We didn't have a fighting chance," Joyner said.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 71, GREENWOOD 29

Parkview, the top seed from the 5A-Central, outscored Greenwood 23-2 in the third quarter to trigger a running clock in the fourth quarter against Greenwood (11-18).

The Patriots (24-3) led 36-21 at the half, with junior guard Nate Coley scoring 13 of his team-high 18 points.

Patriots Coach Scotty Thurman said he was far from happy with his team's play in the first half.

"We can't play who we think we're playing," Thurman said. "Sometimes, young people come in, see them on film and they don't think they're as talented as some of the teams we've faced. ... We just didn't have that sense of urgency that you need to have to win."

"I said, 'Hey guys, if you don't want to win the state championship, keep doing what you're doing. If you want to win it, you've got to make some changes. You've got to play with a sense of urgency. I thought we did that."

Cam Wallace scored 12 of his 16 points in the third quarter.

J.K. Sanders added 11 for Parkview.

Jeff Kamanga and Darius Miller scored eight each for the Patriots.

PINE BLUFF 69, GREENE COUNTY TECH 42

Pine Bluff (20-7) built a 20-point halftime lead over Greene County Tech, and the Zebras never looked back in their first-round victory over the Golden Eagles (15-12).

The Zebras advance to Friday's quarterfinal round against the winner of Thursday's Maumelle-Vilonia matchup.

Pine Bluff, the No. 1 seed from the 5-A South, led 12-5 after one quarter, 34-14 at the half and 51-29 after three quarters.

Sophomore Troy'reon Ramos scored 18 points to lead the Zebras. Junior Austyn Dendy added 17, and Cedric Adams had 12.

Nic South led Greene County Tech with 11 points.