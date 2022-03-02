Razorbacks beat LSU, stay in contention for SEC title

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas stayed in contention for the SEC regular-season championship Wednesday with a 77-76 win over LSU at Bud Walton Arena.

JD Notae made two free throws with 8.6 seconds remaining to give the 14th-ranked Razorbacks the lead and LSU’s Xavier Pinson missed a runner off the bottom of the backboard with two seconds remaining. Stanley Umude rebounded the miss and threw the ball to the other end of the court as time expired and Arkansas players poured onto the floor.

The Razorbacks (24-6, 13-4 SEC) stayed within a game of first-place Auburn in the SEC standings with one game remaining in the regular season. The Tigers won 81-68 in overtime at Mississippi State on Wednesday.

Arkansas, which has won 14 of its last 15 games, is in a three-way tie with Kentucky and Tennessee for second place in the league.

The Razorbacks end the regular season with a game at Tennessee on Saturday. Arkansas defeated the Volunteers 58-48 on Feb. 19 in Fayetteville.

Arkansas trailed LSU by as many as seven points in the second half, including 63-56 with 6:31 to play. The teams traded blows in the closing minutes, but the Razorbacks made defensive stops on the Tigers’ final two possessions.

Arkansas forward Kamani Johnson made 1 of 2 free throws with 46 seconds remaining to pull the Razorbacks within 76-75 after LSU forward Mwani Wilkinson was called for a flagrant 1 foul.

Pinson missed a three-point attempt on the Tigers’ ensuing possession to give Arkansas a chance to take the lead. Notae, who rebounded a follow-up attempt by Eric Gaines following Pinson's miss, was triple teamed and picked up his dribble with the clock winding down, but Wilkinson hit his arm while reaching for the ball.

Notae's two free throws gave him 12 points for the game.

Umude led the Razorbacks with 23 points, including a shot at the first-half buzzer to tie the game 35-35 at halftime. Umude made 8 of 16 shots and 3 of 8 three-point attempts.

Jaylin Williams had 19 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out with 4:27 to play. Au’Diese Toney scored 18 points, including four straight to tie the game 74-74 with a little more than a minute remaining.

Tari Eason scored 24 points to lead the Tigers (20-10, 8-9), but fouled out with 1:35 left and the Tigers ahead 74-70.

Darius Days added 19 points and Pinson scored 12 for the Tigers, who were swept in the season series against Arkansas.

The Razorbacks won 65-58 in Baton Rouge, La., on Jan. 15 while without head coach Eric Musselman. Pinson did not play for LSU in the first meeting between the teams.

Arkansas finished the season 17-1 in games at Bud Walton Arena.