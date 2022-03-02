Razorbacks break out, beat Nebraska-Omaha in first midweek game

FAYETTEVILLE — Sixth-ranked Arkansas scored 11 runs during the fourth and fifth innings and cruised to a 15-3 win over Nebraska-Omaha on Wednesday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks (5-2) trailed 2-1 after 3 1/2 innings. Brady Slavens tied the game with a solo home run to right field with one out in the bottom of the fourth and six of Arkansas’ next seven hitters also reached to help the Razorbacks take a 6-2 lead.

Jalen Battles scored on an error by Mavericks left fielder Jack Lombardi following a single from Michael Turner to give Arkansas the lead for good. Robert Moore also walked with the bases loaded and Chris Lanzilli hit a two-run double.

Turner and Peyton Stovall each hit two-run home runs — their firsts of the season — with no outs in the fifth inning to put the Razorbacks ahead 10-2. Lanzilli also singled home a run, Moore scored on a wild pitch and Turner’s sacrifice fly scored Lanzilli in the fifth.

The seven runs in the inning eclipsed the most Arkansas had scored in a game prior to Wednesday.

The Razorbacks only out-hit the Mavericks 15-10, but Arkansas pitchers worked better with runners on base. Nebraska-Omaha stranded nine.

Mark Adamiak started and pitched 2 2/3 innings for the Razorbacks. Adamiak allowed a run when Grant Goldston singled to score Noah Greise with two outs in the second inning.

Reliever Heston Tole also allowed a run in the top of the fourth. Eduardo Rosario doubled to left field to lead off the inning and scored on an RBI groundout.

Evan Taylor earned his first career win with two perfect innings of relief. Freshman right handers Brady Tygart and Nick Moten also threw a scoreless inning in their debuts — Tygart in the seventh and Moten in the ninth.

Goldston walked with the bases loaded against Gabe Starks in the eighth inning, but Devin Hurdle grounded into a double play to kill a potential big inning. Starks fielded the grounder, threw to home plate to force out a runner, and catcher Dylan Leach threw to Kendall Diggs at first to complete the double play.

Nebraska-Omaha (2-7) entered with a .946 fielding percentage and committed five more errors, but 14 of Arkansas’ runs were earned.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Southeastern Louisiana on Friday in the first of a three-game series. Wednesday’s game was the start of a 13-game homestand for Arkansas, which won’t play away from Baum-Walker Stadium until a March 23 game against the Mavericks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.