RECIPES: All about orzo and four things to make with this tiny versatile pasta





If you Google orzo (and you don't speak Italian) you might be surprised to find results for barley.

We were.

And then we read that orzo means barley in Italian. So what's the Italian word for orzo?

Orzo (the pasta) falls into the category of pastina, a term that literally means little pasta; other pastine include stars, ditalini and acini di pepe. The small rice-shaped pasta we call orzo goes by many names: risoni, risi, puntalette, kritharaki, orzotto, manestra and puntine to name a few. The pasta is believed to have originated in Italy, but it is quite common in Greece, Turkey and throughout the Mediterranean.

The tiny pasta is quite versatile. Treat it like the pasta that it is and cook it in plenty of boiling water, drain and add sauce. Or cook it as you would rice for pilaf or risotto. It can be simmered in broth for soup. And it tastes great cold, making it an ideal choice for pasta salads.

Orzo can vary in size from as small as a grain of rice to as large as a sliver of almond. Use whichever size you prefer (or is available where you shop) in the following recipes. Our neighborhood grocery had only the small, rice-size in stock so that's what we used. If you can't find orzo, you can still prepare these recipes, use any small pasta you like such as ditalini, orecchiette, pastina, elbow macaroni or Israeli/pearl couscous.

Toasting orzo in a dry pan or in a bit of fat does seem to help keep it from getting mushy if you overcook it, but contrary to other food writers, we found no discernible difference in flavor between toasted and untoasted.

Meatballs and Orzo in Tomato Sauce

1 pound ground beef

1 egg

5 tablespoons finely chopped fresh Italian parsley, divided use, plus more for garnish

2 tablespoons dried breadcrumbs

¼ cup finely grated parmesan, plus more for serving

3 teaspoons kosher salt, divided use

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small to medium onion, finely chopped

2 teaspoons dried oregano

¼ cup red vermouth

2 (15-ounce) cans diced tomatoes (pureed slightly, if desired)

1 ¼ cups orzo pasta

In a large bowl, combine the beef, egg, 3 tablespoons parsley, dried breadcrumbs, parmesan, 1 ½ teaspoons salt and the garlic. Mix thoroughly, but gently. Divide and shape mixture into 24 to 30 meatballs.

Heat the oil in a Dutch oven or large, deep skillet with a lid. Add the onion and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally until onion is completely softened, about 10 minutes. Stir in 2 tablespoons parsley and the oregano and cook, stirring for a minute or so before adding the vermouth. Simmer for about a minute, and then add the tomatoes, 4 cups water and the remaining 1 ½ teaspoons salt. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 10 minutes.

Uncover and gently drop the meatballs into the simmering tomato sauce. Increase the heat to a boil, then cover, reduce heat and let the meatballs simmer gently for about 20 minutes.

Add the orzo and simmer vigorously, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking, until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Let rest 10 minutes or so before serving to let the sauce thicken.

Serve in shallow bowls, garnished with parsley and parmesan.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Recipe adapted from nigella.com

White Bean and Orzo Soup with a swirl of pesto (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant) This soup is bright with lemon and pesto, but rich with parmesan and heavy cream. If you want, stir in some spinach or kale at the end to boost its nutrition. White beans give it plenty of protein, but meat lovers might enjoy it with some shredded chicken or sliced sausage added.

White Bean and Orzo Soup

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 shallot, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Red pepper flakes, to taste

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup orzo pasta

4 cups chicken or vegetable broth, plus more as needed

1 (15-ounce) can white beans, lightly drained

1 (2-inch) parmesan rind, optional

1 ½ cups finely shredded kale OR spinach, optional

Salt and ground black pepper

¼ cup basil pesto, plus more for serving

¼ cup milk, half-and-half or heavy cream

1 cup finely grated parmesan cheese (about 1 ounce)

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat. Add the shallot, garlic and red-pepper flakes and cook until shallot and garlic are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the butter, let it mostly melt and then stir in the orzo. Cook, stirring frequently, for 1 to 3 minutes. Add the broth; increase heat to a boil. Stir in the beans, parmesan rind (if using) and greens (if using). Season with salt and pepper. Simmer 8 to 10 minutes until the orzo is al dente, stirring often to prevent orzo from sticking. Stir in the pesto, milk, parmesan and lemon, cook another few minutes until warmed through. If soup is too thick, thin with more broth to create desired consistency.

Serve garnished with additional pesto, parmesan and plenty of ground black pepper.

Makes about 4 servings.

Recipe adapted from halfbakedharvest.com

Orzo Skillet Casserole with pork (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant) We devoured this one-pan casserole. It is bursting with layers of flavor — aromatic with onion, tomato, garlic and red bell pepper spiced with paprika and cinnamon with a lively underlying heat from crushed red pepper that is tempered by creamy yogurt and bright lemon zest and mint. America's Test Kitchen calls for using ground pork in this recipe, which is delicious, but ground beef, lamb or turkey would work just as well. Or skip the meat and add canned chickpeas.

Orzo Skillet Casserole

1 ½ cups orzo

1 tablespoon olive oil

¼ pound ground meat such as beef, lamb or pork, optional

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded and finely chopped

1 tablespoon tomato paste

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Crushed red-pepper flakes, to taste

½ cup dry white wine

2 ½ cups chicken or vegetable broth

¼ cup plain whole milk Greek-style yogurt

1 ½ tablespoons lemon zest

Salt and ground black pepper

¼ cup chopped fresh mint

In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, toast orzo until lightly browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer orzo to a bowl.

Return skillet to heat; add oil and reduce heat to medium. Add the meat, if using, and cook, breaking it up into crumbles, until browned, about 5 minutes.

Stir in the onion and bell pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 6 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste, garlic, paprika, cinnamon and a generous pinch (more or less) of red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute or until fragrant. Stir in wine, scraping up any browned bits. Stir in broth and toasted orzo. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low, cover and simmer until most of the liquid is absorbed, about 10 minutes, stirring once about halfway through.

Uncover and cook, stirring occasionally until the orzo is al dente and creamy, about 5 minutes more.

Remove from heat and stir in the yogurt and lemon zest. Season to taste with salt and ground black pepper. Sprinkle with mint and serve.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Recipe adapted from "The Complete One Pot" by America's Test Kitchen

Chicken and Orzo Soup With Garlic and Paprika (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant) Use the best quality tomato paste you can for this soup.

Chicken and Orzo Soup With Garlic and Paprika

1 ½ tablespoons olive oil, plus extra for serving

2 to 3 tablespoons tomato paste

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 ½ teaspoons sweet paprika

1 teaspoon dried mint

½ pound boneless, skinless chicken (thighs or breasts)

Kosher salt

½ cup orzo

Freshly ground black pepper

Optional garnishes: plain yogurt, lemon, fresh mint, Aleppo pepper flakes or a combination

In a large saucepan, combine the oil, tomato paste and garlic. Cook, stirring, until the tomato paste is several shades darker. Add the paprika and mint and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the chicken, 3 ½ cups water and 1 ½ teaspoons salt. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, until the chicken is cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes depending on thickness. Transfer chicken to a plate or bowl. Add the orzo to the pan and cook according to package directions until al dente, usually about 10 minutes. Shred the chicken and return it to the pan. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve garnished as desired with olive oil, yogurt, a squeeze of lemon, sprinkle of fresh mint and/or Aleppo pepper flakes.

Makes 2 servings.

Recipe adapted from "Milk Street Cookish: Throw It Together" by Christopher Kimball



