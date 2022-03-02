River rescues, fishing derbies and taking fire: Arkansas law enforcement officers honored for service

Several Arkansas law enforcement officers from across the state were recognized by the state attorney general's office on Tuesday for their service to the public.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge selected officers from five regions to receive the highest recognition at the 19th annual awards luncheon, with multiple officers named in two regions.

At the luncheon in Benton, Rutledge also recognized law enforcement personnel from all 75 counties for additional honors, as well as posthumously recognizing 15 officers and one member of her own staff who died in the past year.

In the central region, officers Cody Carpenter and Brandon Ray of the Lonoke Police Department and Arkansas State Police Cpl. Mark Blackerby were recognized as officers of the year for their work rescuing a 14-year-old girl from North Carolina from a kidnapper Feb. 20, 2021.

Carpenter was shot several times in a confrontation with the suspect, who later took his own life. The officer has recovered and returned to full duty, the award citation read.

Detective Cpl. Ted Schaeffer of the Harrison Police Department was named officer of the year in the northwest region for his work processing digital evidence of child pornography that led to Ryan Warren being sentenced to 405 years in prison for sexual crimes against children.

Two men, Arkansas State Police Cpl. Freddy Ware and retired Arkansas Highway Patrol First Lt. Scott Fraley, shared the northeast region award.

Ware has for years organized a number of activities for youth, mainly in Mississippi County, including baseball and basketball teams, a fishing rodeo, after-school programs and summer programs. Last year, 200 children joined the fishing rodeo, the most ever.

Fraley has spent 29 years working to uncover and seize illegal drug shipments, netting more than 14,000 pounds of narcotics from 1993 to 2000. In July 2021, he was awarded the Distinguished Service Award for his work busting drug shipments, making him one of only six Highway Patrol officers to earn the award.

Just a month earlier, Fraley and other Highway Patrol officers helped Memphis police rescue a woman attempting to jump from the Interstate 55 bridge, with Fraley pulling the woman back over the rail to safety.

In the southeast region, the award went to Arkansas Department of Corrections agent Christopher Studdard, who led a four-month search for Mario Sims after he escaped a Brinkley police detention center where he was being held for violating parole on drug and firearms charges. Studdard tracked Sims through Tennessee and Florida before Sims was arrested in Conway.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Wildlife officer Jake Stanford earned the award in the southwest region after he and another officer saved a man and a child who were caught in a swift current on the Buffalo River.

Officers in 75 counties also were recognized for their work, and Rutledge presented awards to the families of an employee of her office and 15 law enforcement officers who died in the last year, including those who died from covid-19.

Rutledge announced the creation of the Dwayne Yarbrough Distinguished Service Award, in honor of Yarbrough's 26 years of work in youth education initiatives, including the office's Smart Choices, Better Chances program. Yarbrough died in September of 2021.

Yarbrough was posthumously named the inaugural recipient of the award.

The families of the 15 law enforcement personnel who died were awarded posthumous Valor Tributes.

In her speech, Rutledge painted a picture of police facing criticism nationally and "in snippets" in Arkansas, even as they worked to catch criminals.

"In Arkansas, we don't defund the police," Rutledge said. "In Arkansas, we defend the police."

She marked the recent death of Arkansas Department of Corrections Sgt. Joshua Caudell, who was shot and killed Monday while searching for Demark Lee Jordan, who was arrested early Tuesday. Rutledge spoke of the phone call he must have received summoning him and his fellow officers to the scene.

"He didn't know and his family didn't know that it wasn't a call from law enforcement, it was a call from our Heavenly Father to come home," Rutledge said.

The attorney general also announced her officer would give $500,000 to the Law Enforcement Family Relief Trust Fund, which was created to support the families of officers who died in the line of duty.