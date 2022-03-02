Rogers planners begin discussion on updates to growth map

Other business

The Planning Commission also approved:

• A conditional use permit for the Luna Event Center, located in the highway commercial zoning district at 1705 S. Eighth St.

• A rezoning request for 5.7 acres at 4901 S. Champions Drive and the parcel immediately to the east from the agricultural district to the neighborhood commercial zoning district.

• A conditional use permit for Stop N’ Go, a convenience store with gas and vehicle/equipment sales and rentals, in the highway commercial zoning district at 1307 W. Hudson Road.

• A large-scale development permit for the Enterprise parking lot expansion on a 2.6-acre lot at 851 W. Post Road.

Source: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

ROGERS -- Planning Commission members on Tuesday began discussing updates to the city's comprehensive growth map.

The map, which guides development decisions, is updated every four to five years, according to John McCurdy, city development director.

The discussion will focus on neighborhood centers, McCurdy said. The centers provide access to the essential activities of daily life, such as civic facilities, religious assembly, basic commercial services and recreation within a half-mile of surrounding residential areas, according to the comprehensive growth map. They promote compact building and site design, encourage infill and reduce the miles vehicles travel for basic needs, the map states.

McCurdy presented four neighborhood centers that may need updates during Tuesday's meeting but said he expects the list will grow as the discussion progresses. There are 31 neighborhood centers in the city, he said.

The city will likely have multiple public hearings and meetings of the commission's plans and policies committee before the amendments are complete, McCurdy said.

"This is the start of a conversation," he said.

In other business, commissioners voted 7-1 to recommend rezoning 307 S. Promenade Blvd. and the parcel next to it from the agricultural zoning district to the neighborhood commercial district and to change the properties' designation on the comprehensive growth map from neighborhood growth to neighborhood center.

The two pieces of property, totaling 1.33 acres, are owned by the Rogers Church of Christ and Lowell Phillips Co.

City staff recommended denying the request because the neighborhood growth designation doesn't allow for the neighborhood commercial zoning district. However, McCurdy said the map could be amended.

Joe Fernandez, a resident of the nearby Royal Oaks subdivision, said he is concerned development would bring down property values in his neighborhood and increase traffic.

Attorney Bill Watkins, who represents the owners, said only potential buyers interested in using the property for commercial purposes have inquired about it over the past two years.

The land uses around the property already don't match up with the comprehensive growth map, Watkins said. Some of the property nearby is already zoned residential office, there is commercial property to the north and high-density, single-family residential property to the east in the form of a mobile home park, he said. The property across the street is in the neighborhood center designation, he said.

Watkins asked the commission to expand or modify the comprehensive growth map on the south side of the street to make the commercial district possible.

Commissioners decided to modify the property involved in the rezoning request and consider the rest of the area while updating the comprehensive growth map.

Commissioners Rachel Crawford, John Schmelzle, Kevin Jensen, Mark Myers, Jorge Andrade, Mandal Samuels and Steve Lane voted in favor of the rezoning request. Derek Burnett voted against the request, and Eriks Zvers was not present.