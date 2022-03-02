Rogers superintendent search is down to three candidates

ROGERS -- One internal candidate and two superintendents from neighboring states are among the finalists to be the School District's next superintendent.

The candidates include Jim Davis, an assistant superintendent for Rogers; Jeff Perry, superintendent of the Hamblen County (Tenn.) School District; and David Schmitz, superintendent of the Lebanon (Mo.) School District, according to a news release from the Rogers School District.

The School Board picked the three finalists late Tuesday following two days of interviews with numerous candidates.

"We had an excellent field of candidates, and we are looking forward to meeting with the finalists," said Nathan Gairhan, board president. "The community expects the best, and we plan to find that candidate."

The board plans to interview the finalists during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday. The interviews will be conducted in executive session. Any board action will be voted on in open session, the release stated.

Gairhan previously said he hopes the board will pick the next superintendent by its next regular monthly meeting on March 15.

Superintendent Marlin Berry, 66, announced in October his intention to retire this summer.



