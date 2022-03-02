School passes grim anniversary

Other than the clergy members and a counselor on hand for students to talk to, the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy at Watson Chapel Junior High appeared to be a regular day of school, and that was the intention.

At lunch, students milled around outside in the warm sunshine, not paying any attention to a few members of the media that were there.

"We're just trying to have school," said Superintendent Andrew Curry, as another school official blew a whistle signaling that the lunch break was over.

A year ago, 15-year-old Daylon Burnett was shot to death in a hallway at the junior high, shocking his fellow students, teachers and the community as a whole. Thomas Quarles, who was 15 at the time, was quickly arrested and is facing a capital murder charge.

Members of a Pine Bluff ministerial alliance were at the Junior High and High School on Tuesday, walking the halls and talking to students both inside and outside of their classrooms.

"We are just trying to bring some calmness to the campus," said the Rev. Jesse Turner. "We used scenarios and scriptures to let students know that we are there for them."

Turner said members of the alliance have formed a Pastors on Patrol group that visits the campus several times a week, and he said he had been told that since the clergy members have been more visible on campus, violence has dropped by almost a third.

Turner said the campus was "a little bit subdued," but that in many ways, it was a "regular day."

"I didn't see anyone hanging their head," he said.

Turner said he had talked to students about living and dying and the importance of doing something constructive with one's life.

"We talked about living in such a way that you leave a good legacy behind," Turner said. "Doing something good that you are remembered for."

Dr. Shaunte McFarland, a cognitive behavior therapist, said she was providing mental health services for the district this semester and that she had been busy talking to students.

"I deal with a lot of trauma," said McFarland, herself a 2003 graduate of Watson Chapel High School. "A lot of students have sought me out to talk about what they are going through.

Sometimes, getting a young person to talk about their feelings, she said, is difficult.

"Right now, they are in a state of paralysis," she said. "It's hard to get them to say what's going on. They're tired of telling the story. It's like they are stuck in time. They have a hard time expressing themselves."

McFarland said she gently probes their feelings until they open up.

"They don't know the words they want to use," she said. "I give them the words that help them talk about how they are feeling."

Another pastor, the Rev. James Johnson of Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, said he knew how some of the students were feeling from the sudden and violent loss of a classmate. He said he held his best friend in his arms as his friend died of injuries suffered in a car accident.

"That was 30 years ago, but I can still see him," Johnson said. "So I know what they're going through. They'll never get over this, but they will eventually be able to deal with it."

Will Jones, chief deputy prosecuting attorney for Lincoln and Jefferson counties, said Tuesday that attorneys for Quarles had asked for a mental evaluation for Quarles. Jones said such evaluations can take two to three months and sometimes longer when the case involves a murder charge. He said that, because of the delay, a trial for Quarles might not be set for six months.

Defense attorneys had also asked Circuit Judge Jodi Dennis in November that Quarles be treated as a juvenile and that the case against him be transferred to juvenile court, but Judge Dennis denied the request, Jones said.