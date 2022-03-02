Senate GOP blocks abortion bill

WASHINGTON -- Republicans on Monday blocked the Senate from taking up abortion rights legislation as Democrats sought to put lawmakers on the record on the issue in advance of the midterm elections and a coming Supreme Court ruling on access to abortion.

Democrats fell 14 votes short of the 60 needed to bring the Women's Health Protection Act to the floor for consideration after the House in September passed it on a narrow party-line vote. One Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, joined all Republicans in opposition to beginning debate on the measure.

Lawmakers said it was the first time that the Senate had voted on a separate bill to enact the constitutional protections of Roe v. Wade into law.





The outcome was anticipated, but Democrats were determined to hold the vote as members of both parties draw battle lines over what is expected to be a major election-year issue.

The conservative-dominated Supreme Court is set to rule later this year on a case that could undermine or overturn the landmark abortion decision. The measure would codify in federal law abortion rights that have long been protected by the 1973 court ruling.

It was pursued by Democrats and abortion rights groups as a way to counter the increasingly severe abortion restrictions being enacted at the state level, as well as the prospect of a high court ruling upholding tough new abortion limits in Mississippi and leaving in place a Texas law that has severely limited abortion in that state.

About two dozen states have readied legislation that would immediately restrict abortion rights if the court upholds the Mississippi law, which bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, about two months earlier than Roe and subsequent decisions allow.

During Supreme Court arguments in December, conservative justices indicated a willingness to scale back, if not undo, the federal abortion protections and leave most of the regulation up to individual states.

Abortion rights opponents say the proposed legislation, which President Joe Biden has said he would sign if it reached his desk, goes far beyond the scope of the Roe v. Wade decision, and would allow late-term abortions and eliminate state restrictions on abortion that have strong public support.