Some with concerns after UA-Fayetteville ends classroom mask mandate

FAYETTEVILLE -- A change announced Tuesday at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to immediately end a classroom masking requirement led to surprise and disappointment for some, while others expressed few concerns.

A new policy to recommend rather than require masks marked a turnabout from January when campus leaders at UA-Fayetteville emphasized face coverings as a way to slow a statewide surge in covid-19 fueled by the Omicron variant.

Top leaders at Arkansas State University, the second-largest college by enrollment, and Arkansas Tech University also on Tuesday announced an end to mask mandates. ASU will end its classroom masking requirement effective Thursday.

College officials generally cited a downward trend in covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in making the changes.

But on Tuesday -- even as many seemed to agree with the change -- some at UA-Fayetteville expressed ongoing safety concerns.

Graduate students teach many hands-on laboratory sections in various disciplines, including chemistry, physics and engineering, said Katherine Dzurilla, a space and planetary sciences doctoral student at UA-Fayetteville and president of the university's Graduate-Professional Student Congress.

"Once I talked to my team and even others in my cohort and others that I work with, the immediate reaction was, 'What about my class, how do I keep myself safe?'" Dzurilla said. "Because, depending on their health situation, getting covid could be catastrophic for themselves or their families."

Dzurilla said she was surprised to learn Tuesday about the policy change, as it had not been discussed in recent regular meetings she has with top UA campus leaders.

Among others, most students are pleased with an end to masking mandates, said Coleman Warren, UA-Fayetteville's student body president, though he added that the policy shift brings about concerns for some.

He said students who may be immunocompromised, for example, should be able to continue in their classes virtually. Student leaders will push to ensure that virtual options are provided across campus, he said.

Those with concerns about the change are in the minority, Warren said.

"On the whole, a majority of students are excited to continue having a more, quote-unquote, normal" collegiate experience, he said.

Among workers at UA-Fayetteville, "I know there's some that are going to be glad" about the end of the mandate, said Trish Watkins, chairperson of the university's staff senate group, which advocates on behalf of UA staff employees.

Watkins said that as of late Tuesday she had not heard from workers expressing concerns about the policy change.

Michael Cummings, an entrepreneurship professor at UA-Fayetteville's Walton College of Business, on Twitter called the policy change "disappointing."

"It's going to slow the decline in cases/hospitalizations. Wouldn't have been that hard to wait until spring break at least," Cummings said.

Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson, in an email to campus, cited "several factors" in ending the mandate, including changes announced last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that create new metrics based not solely on covid-19 case counts but also other factors, such as hospitalizations.

In these new metrics, Washington County was at a "Medium" covid-19 level. The new CDC guidance only recommends that the the general public wear masks indoors in areas there the level is "High."

Robinson, in his email, cited "the declining COVID-19 transmission rate in our community, the climbing vaccination rates among faculty, staff and students, the shift in CDC guidance, and the fact that many campuses in Arkansas (and in the U of A System) have already gone to similar policies, along with recent guidance from the U of A System president."

A UA System spokesman last Friday described the new guidance as allowing campuses to make changes to fit conditions in their local communities.

UA System President Donald Bobbitt last Thursday also told chancellors that "campus policies on masking should serve as guidance and not requirements moving forward," UA System spokesman Nate Hinkel said last Friday.

Bobbitt consulted with Cliff Gibson, chairman of the 10-member UA System trustees board, before speaking with chancellors in the UA System, Hinkel said.

The UA System includes six public universities and seven two-year colleges, plus two online-only schools: eVersity and University of Arkansas Grantham.

Among recent policy changes at UA System schools, the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith on Monday moved to encourage rather than require masks. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock made a similar announcement last week, and the University of Arkansas at Monticello last Friday announced that face coverings would be optional.

Last month, Robinson eased up on some mask mandates. In a Feb. 17 message to the UA-Fayetteville campus, he announced that masks would no longer be required in dining areas, "active" exercise areas and at sporting events.

While UA-Fayetteville does have a mask recommendation in place, it's unclear how many will continue masking.

After the policy change, "the question of how do we enforce or encourage mask wearing is being asked, because we really have received absolutely no guidance on how that happens," Dzurilla said.

While enforcement of masking varied, including the masking requirement on a course syllabus gave an instructor options to enforce masking, Dzurilla said.

She described one approach: "If an instructor had to tell you three times in a day to pull your mask up and wear it properly, you would get a zero for the day."

Warren, a senior from Farmington and president of the Associated Student Government, said that as far as having a mask recommendation in place, "what I think is going to happen is that mask use is going to go near zero," but he also described some possible exceptions.

Warren, an honors industrial engineering and political science senior, said he's taking a course now where the teacher has made a special request that students wear a face covering.

"I'm sure I'll be wearing a mask in that class," Warren said, adding that he expects his classmates to also wear face coverings to honor the special request.

UA-Fayetteville also this week ceased its weekly update of covid-19 cases on campus as well as data on campus testing and the positivity rate of those tests. Historical data remains available on the university's website.

UA spokesman Mark Rushing, asked about the change, said that increases in self-testing made it difficult to obtain accurate information.