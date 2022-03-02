Northwest Arkansas Sports Roundup

BASEBALL

Bentonville 9, Shiloh Christian 1

Stephon Gryskiewicz and Tony Woodie each belted a three-run homer as Bentonville defeated Shiloh Christian for the Tigers' second win in as many days.

Gryskiewicz snapped a scoreless tie with his home run in the third inning, while Woodie hit his as part of a four-run seventh for Bentonville (2-0). Woodie also had a double while Reagan Hendricks and Nolan Oliver each had two hits.

Zac Sohosky and Carter Nye each pitched three innings for the Tigers and allowed a combined five hits while striking out 11 Saints. Ethan Arnold pitched the seventh and struck out the side.

Shiloh's only run came in the third when Dakota Goble singled and scored on Caleb Anderson's double to left.

FS Southside 13, Alma 0

The Mavs earned a season-opening win by scoring 10 runs in the third inning and shutting out the Airedales.

Luke Wyatt doubled and tripled to pace the Mavericks' 9-hit attack.

Derek Hatcher and Nathan Machen had Alma's 2 hits.

Van Buren 4, Rogers 2

In a battle of defending state champions, the Pointers rallied late to claim a two-run win on Tuesday.

Van Buren trailed 2-0 after Rogers scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second. The Mounties held that advantage until the top of the sixth when Van Buren put up 3 runs to take the lead, then added a single run in the seventh.

Devin Gattis went 5 innings and scattered 4 hits with 8 strikeouts for the Pointers. Eli Gilreath pitched the final 2 innings and struck out 4.

Malachi Henry tripled and had 2 RBIs, and Gattis was 2-for-4 with a double for Van Buren

Noah Goodshield was 2-for-3 with a triple for the Mounties.

Madden Dillard gave up 5 hits over 5 innings with 10 strikeouts for Rogers.

Bentonville West 9,

Shiloh Christian 0

Three Wolverines combined on a one-hit shutout as Bentonville West won its second game in as many starts to open the season.

Cole Kitchens went 4 perfect innings and struck out 10 to earn the win. Drew Carter gave up 1 hit over 2 innings and Kolton Keenon pitched a perfect seventh inning for West (2-0).

Jake Casey was 2-for-4, and Hunter Guill and Landon Grigg drove in a pair of runs each for West.

Springdale Har-Ber 6,

Broken Arrow, Okla. 0

Ross Felder threw five solid innings as Har-Ber picked up its second shutout in as many days with a win at Arvest Ballpark over Broken Arrow.

Felder allowed just one hit and struck out 12 in an 86-pitch performance, while Austin Jones allowed one hit over the final two innings.

Cooper Dossett gave the Wildcats (2-0) the only offense they needed when he led off the first inning with a home run. Felder then helped his cause when he doubled and scored on a double by Ethan Fender.

Har-Ber then scored four runs in the fifth to pull away.

SOCCER

GIRLS

Harrison 2, Green Forest 1

Brooke Boyd and Jette Kreymann each had a goal as Harrison defeated Green Forest in the season opener for both teams Monday at Harrison's Garrison Stadium.

Kreymann also had an assist, while Sydney Hobson recorded three saves out of Green Forest's six shots on goal.

Green Forest picked up its goal with under 8 minutes remaining.

BOYS

Green Forest 4, Harrison 2

Green Forest did all of its scoring in the first half, then held off Harrison for a nonconference victory Monday at Garrison Stadium.

Kale Thomason and Travis Martin accounted for the Goblins' goals, with both of them coming in the second half.

Bentonville 2, Conway 2

Bentonville picked up a goal in each half but had to settle for a tie during Tuesday's season opener at Conway.

Andrei Paley accounted for the Tigers' first-half goal, while Caden Newell scored in the second half for Bentonville (0-0-1).

SOFTBALL

Rogers Heritage 15, Huntsville 0

Elle Riendeau pitched a perfect game and struck out 8 in the War Eagles' opening day shutout.

Riendeau needed just 41 pitches over 4 innings to earn the win.

Heritage (1-0) did not need a lot of offense with Riendeau's dominance, but the War Eagles provided it anyway as they blasted 18 hits including 6 for extra bases. Grace Pingel and Riendeau each had 3 hits and Riendeau also drove in 3 runs.

Gentry 9, Springdale Har-Ber 1

The Pioneers were shut out the first 2 innings, but exploded for 9 runs over the next 4 frames, rolling over Har-Ber on Tuesday.

Gentry mashed 10 hits including a pair of doubles by Mazzi Jones, who was 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs from the lead-off spot. Afton Finnell was 2-for-4.

Kyleigh Wheaton earned the win, allowing 5 hits with 8 strikeouts.

Har-Ber (0-2) had 5 hits, all singles.

Gravette 10, Springdale Har-Ber 3

The top of the Lions' order combined for 10 hits and Gravette routed Har-Ber on Monday.

Brynn Romine, Trinity Burnett and Keely Elsea all had 3 hits and Elsea drove in 4 runs for the Lions.

Brooke Handle earned the win in the circle.

For Har-Ber, Shae Acosta and Kylie Lynch Burris had doubles.

LACROSSE

Bentonville boys LAX team goes 2-2 in opener

The Bentonville boys lacrosse club opened Natural State Lacrosse League play by going 2-2 over the weekend.

The Bentonville team beat Little Rock Catholic 19-4 and Episcopal Collegiate 17-3, but fell in matches to Collierville, Tenn. including 8-7 in overtime.

In the win against Catholic, Sutton Bartlett had 6 goals, 1 assist and Andrew Dittmore added 5 goals, 2 assists. Against Episcopal, Harry Wilson had 5 goals, 1 assist and Trevor Bolena went 14-2 at the faceoff. Keeper Gideon Fox recorded his first career varsity win

In the loss to Collierville at Hendrix College, Collierville scored in the final minute of regulation to force overtime, and won 53 seconds later. Seven different Bentonville players each scored one goal

Bentonville will host Republic, Mo. at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Olathe East (Kan.) at 9 a.m. on at Tiger Stadium.