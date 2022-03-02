Super Quiz: Homophones

1. He was the only -------- of the athletes who -------- a gold medal.
2. It is not ------ that older passengers pay a lower --------.
3. The wind -------- the kite high into the clear -------- sky.
4. I can't ------ to watch the injured ------ trying to get away.
5. They paddled the canoe -------- through the narrow --------.
6. The young -------- was able to cling to the -------- until he was rescued.
7. Of --------, no -------- language will be tolerated in the classroom.
8. The television ---------- was sponsored by a popular breakfast ----------.
9. For -------- he walked around in a -------- following his wife's death.
ANSWERS:
1. One, won
2. Fair, fare
3. Blew, blue
4. Bare, bear
5. Straight, strait
6. Boy, buoy
7. Course, coarse
8. Serial, cereal
9. Days, daze