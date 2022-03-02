Super Quiz: Homophones

1. He was the only -------- of the athletes who -------- a gold medal.

2. It is not ------ that older passengers pay a lower --------.

3. The wind -------- the kite high into the clear -------- sky.

4. I can't ------ to watch the injured ------ trying to get away.

5. They paddled the canoe -------- through the narrow --------.

6. The young -------- was able to cling to the -------- until he was rescued.

7. Of --------, no -------- language will be tolerated in the classroom.

8. The television ---------- was sponsored by a popular breakfast ----------.

9. For -------- he walked around in a -------- following his wife's death.

ANSWERS:

1. One, won

2. Fair, fare

3. Blew, blue

4. Bare, bear

5. Straight, strait

6. Boy, buoy

7. Course, coarse

8. Serial, cereal

9. Days, daze