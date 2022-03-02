The challenge of reality

In his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Biden needed to handle Ukraine with confidence, competence, credibility, strength and reason.

He needed to take all the advantage he could of a budding new dynamic. It appears, you see, that Americans may have found something on which to unify.

That would be the Ukrainian people, their values and their strength. Biden needed to invoke an America where we come together to detest brutality and embrace the human spirit for freedom rather than square off tribally to resent and snipe at each other.

He needed to feel the pain of Americans amid inflation, rising fuel costs, clogged supply lines and workforce shortages, and say what he'd do about it.

He needed somehow to feel that pain while contending credibly that he'd actually done good things economically and that the problems weren't his doing.

And he needed to get the teleprompter read without a halt or hitch so that he could take loud whispering about his age and mental acuity off the table at least for one big night.

That was all--one steep assignment, very high stakes.

He performed ... adequately. He did not soar. He did not command. But he did not founder much and he did not altogether fail.

On Ukraine, his best effort was simply to say, "We're going to be OK. We're going to be OK," and that, when history is written of this current episode, Russia will be weaker and the United States and its allies stronger.

That's about the best you can say when we have no good idea what comes between today and that time of historic reflection.

On economic problems, he said he knew from growing up in the working class in Pennsylvania that rising costs of basic living were devastating. But he said restarting an economy after the pandemic was the culprit and that the answer was as simple as buying American, manufacturing in America, introducing more competition in shipping, and cutting costs of production rather than wages.

On his accomplishments, Biden got downright partisan. I suppose it was all right because Republicans aren't going to work with him anyway. He delivered two plainly political jabs.

First, he said his pandemic rescue plan helped everybody and actually worked, unlike the Republicans' big tax cut under Donald Trump that helped only the wealthiest and didn't work.

Second, he praised the bipartisan infrastructure bill, saying "we're done talking about infrastructure weeks" because we now embark instead on "an infrastructure decade." You might recall the Trump administration occasionally declaring an "infrastructure week" that amounted to nothing and certainly no infrastructure improvement.

As for Biden's delivery, he got through it. He stumbled a bit. He rushed, appeared slightly tired and failed at times to properly execute his applause lines. The speech was better written than given. So it goes. Eloquence is a gift, and not everyone gets it.

The last half of the address was rather standard let's-get-this-over-with State of the Union fare, typical of all such speeches in the modern era. It mostly was the usual a rat-a-tat covering of the waterfront of problems the country needs to solve, such as opioids and illegal guns. It called for the swift passage of bills the White House had sent over that few people had heard of. The stretch run of the speech also had the requisite slices of red meat for the partisan base.

It called for curing cancer, and we're for that.

Most likely, the address ranks with all those other modern-year State of the Union performances. They all smacked of importance at the time. But right now the only thing I can remember of any of them is that once Bill Clinton had to start out off the cuff because somebody had loaded the wrong speech onto the teleprompter. Oh, yes, there was George W. Bush's "axis of evil," which sounded like something at the time but led merely to misbegotten wars.

Real change comes from collective reaction to real events, not television productions. And we are sure-enough confronting a real event. So, with the annual applause lines delivered, let's now trudge back into the harsh challenge of that.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.



