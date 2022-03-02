Three incumbents are unchallenged in bids for re-election May 24 to Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board

Three incumbent members of the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board are unopposed for re-election May 24 to their current board seats in the 4,000-student district.

Daniel Gray, 47, the current president of the Jacksonville/North Pulaski board, filed this week for At-large/Position 1.

Ava Coleman, 42, filed for as a candidate for re-election to the Zone 2 seat she currently holds.

Dena Toney Brockway, 53, filed for re-election to the Zone 5 seat that she has held since 2015.

Gray was a key player in a years' long effort to carve a new Jacksonville district out of the Pulaski County Special School District.

That separation of districts required approval from a federal court and the state of Arkansas, as well as from Jacksonville area voters. As a condition of the separation, which was finalized in July 2016, the new district inherited the obligations of the Pulaski County Special district in a long-running federal school desegregation lawsuit. Those obligations require replacing all district campuses.

Gray said the obligations are among the reasons he is seeking a new four-year term on the board.

"I'd like to see the construction of all of our schools completely finished, [and the district] completely released from the desegregation case," he said.

The district has opened a new high school, middle school and two elementaries, and it has two more elementaries to replace.

"I have one son that is currently a junior at Jacksonville High School and I'd like to be on the board when he graduates," Gray added, "and I committed to [Superintendent Jeremy] Owoh to remain active on the board, if the constituents will have me, for at least four more years."

Gray was appointed to an interim board for a new district in 2014 and was elected 2015, and 2018.

Principal broker at RE/MAX Homefinders and Bart Gray Realty Property Management, Gray and his wife, Amy Gray, a teacher in the Pulaski Special district, have two sons, ages 19 and 16.

Gray has a degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in finance and real estate.

Coleman was first appointed to the Jacksonville board in 2017 to fill a vacancy and she was elected in 2018.

She is married and is the mother of one graduate and two current students in district schools.

Coleman is assistant director of student enrollment for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' College of Nursing.

"I see first hand how the K-12 education can impact students' future," she said about her reasons for School Board service.

Coleman has a bachelor's degree from Arkansas Tech University and a master's degree from Walden in human and social services. She graduated from Jacksonville High.

Brockway, first elected in 2015 and again in 2018, is a graduate of what was Pulaski County Special's North Pulaski High.

A recently retired insurance agent, Brockway is the mother of two young adult sons.

Widowed in 2019, she recently married Donald Brockway, who is also retired.

Brockway said she was motivated to run for re-election because she wants to see the Jacksonville construction projects through to completion, including the replacement of Bayou Meto Elementary, which is in her board zone. She also said she is very happy with the selection last year of Owoh as superintendent and with the working relationship she has with her board colleagues.

Board members are unpaid and serve four-year terms.