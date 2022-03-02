UA baseball at home today

College baseball

Nebraska-Omaha at No. 6 Arkansas

WHEN 3 p.m. today

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Nebraska-Omaha 2-6; Arkansas 4-2

STARTING PITCHERS Omaha RHP Jackson Gordon (0-0, 1.29 ERA in 7 IP); Arkansas RHP Mark Adamiak (0-0, 0.00 ERA in 1 1/3 IP)

COACHES Evan Porter (92-134-1 in sixth season Nebraska-Omaha); Dave Van Horn (754-404 in 20th season at Arkansas; 1,075-563 in 28th season overall)

SERIES Omaha leads 2-0

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET ESPN3.com

SHORT HOPS Arkansas is 246th in Division I in team batting average (.213), 26th in team earned-run average (2.50), 52nd in team fielding percentage (.979), and 245th in scoring (3.7 runs per game). … Nebraska-Omaha is 150th in hitting (.254), 159th in pitching (5.30), 251st in fielding (.946) and 83rd in scoring (7.1). … Nebraska-Omaha Coach Evan Porter is a former Maverick SS and two-time All-American who was induced into the school’s hall of fame in 2018. … Arkansas will play a fourth consecutive game against an opponent it has either a losing or a .500 record against in the Mavericks. The Razorbacks improved to 2-1 against Indiana, dropped to 1-4 against Stanford and improved to 2-4 against Louisiana-Lafayette last week. … Nebraska-Omaha swept a doubleheader over the Razorbacks by scores of 9-7 and 6-3 in 1965.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Nebraska-Omaha, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY SE Louisiana, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY SE Louisiana, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

FAYETTEVILLE -- The No. 6 Arkansas baseball team's opponent today is coming from the place to which the Razorbacks yearn to return.

Nebraska-Omaha (2-6) is set to face the University of Arkansas (4-2) on what is forecast to be a sun-splashed day at Baum-Walker Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.

The Razorbacks are set to give redshirt sophomore Mark Adamiak (0-0, 0.00 ERA in 1 1/3 innings) his first career start. The Mavericks will counter with junior right-hander Jackson Gordon (0-0, 1.29 ERA in 7 innings), who started and threw three scoreless innings in a 9-4 win at then-No. 24 UCLA last week.

Arkansas had its run of two consecutive trips to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., snapped last June with an NCAA Super Regional loss to North Carolina State at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas won two of three games at the Round Rock (Texas) Classic last weekend, but was held to three hits in a 5-0 loss to then-No. 5 Stanford and batted just .180 (18 of 100) in Texas.

Coach Dave Van Horn said he would continue to tinker with lineups the next couple of weeks to prepare for SEC play. The Razorbacks are hitting .213 and have struggled with runners on base and in getting productive outs.

Speaking after a 6-4 win over Louisiana-Lafayette late Sunday, Van Horn said, "Good win to get out of here when we're not playing that well. Won a couple of games. We've got to get a few things figured out and we've got to get our offense cranking."

Nebraska-Omaha, of the Summit League, opened the season with eight games in California against rugged competition in UCLA, Southern Cal and San Jose State. The Mavericks won 1 of 4 at San Jose State and took the mid-week win over the Bruins.

"I think early on in the season you can't worry too much about your record," said Nebraska-Omaha Coach Evan Porter, who was a 2018 inductee into the school's hall of fame. "It's more important to focus on incremental improvement.

"I know that's cliche, but that's the approach we took into it and that we're sticking with. We want to play some of the highest competition that we can and see who we are and how we respond."

Porter said he coordinated with ex-Razorback Clay Goodwin, the UA director of operations, to schedule the single game.

"I was working with Clay Goodwin last fall and we knew we'd have a 75-degree day here the second day of March, so we just planned it that way," Porter said with a laugh.

The teams will meet for the first time since April 13, 1965, when the Mavericks swept a doubleheader in Fayetteville 9-7 and 6-3.

The Mavericks got seven home runs by seven different players in their season-opening road trip. They are hitting .254, with three regulars over .300 in third baseman Mike Boeve (.419, 1 HR, 5 RBI), outfielder Jack Lombardi (.308, 1, 6) and outfielder Grant Goldstrom (.303, 1, 4).

Shortstop Devin Hurdle (.278) leads the team with 11 RBI and is one of the other Mavericks with a home run, along with Eduardo Rosario (6 RBI), Drew Hmielewski, and Jaxson Simmerman.

Gordon, a 6-1 two-way player who has mostly pitched, has appeared in 27 career games, including three this season, two out of the pen. He has allowed 1 run on 4 hits and 1 walk in 7 innings and has struck out 8 with a superior 0.71 WHIP.

"He's a pretty confident kid," Porter said. "He's not necessarily an overpowering right-handed pitcher, but he's got some good pitch-ability to him, and so he'll try to get outs early on in the count. That worked out well for him last week against UCLA."

Porter, a graduate of Millard North High School in Omaha, was a teenager when Van Horn was leading Nebraska to back-to-back appearances in the College World Series in 2001-02 in his hometown.

Porter said he hasn't really crossed paths with Van Horn, but "just as a high school guy, watching him take some of those Husker teams to Omaha.

"He's kind of a legend in college baseball and especially around the Omaha area, so I'm really looking forward to meeting him."

The Mavericks were scheduled to arrive Fayetteville in the late afternoon and get in a workout at Baum-Walker Stadium.

"So hopefully get a chance to see one of the meccas of college baseball here tonight," Porter said Tuesday afternoon.

Arkansas' pitching has been solid, as the Razorbacks rank 26th in Division I with a team ERA of 2.50. Adamiak, a 6-4, 230-pounder from Shawnee, Kan., recorded four outs in a 5-1 win over Illinois State on Feb. 19, the middle game of the season-opening set. He allowed three hits and a walk and struck out two batters, and has a .429 batting average against that is the highest among the 14 pitchers used by the Razorbacks.

Arkansas turned seven double plays in last weekend's Round Rock Classic and leads the nation with nine of them for an average of 1.5 per game.