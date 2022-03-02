UCA mounts massive comeback

UCA’s Hunter named

top ASUN freshman

University of Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter was named the ASUN Conference’s Freshman of the Year, the league office announced Tuesday.

A Bryant product, Hunter led the Bears in scoring this season, averaging 14.5 points per game in 28 regular-season games. That total was highest among ASUN freshmen and seventh-best in the conference.

Hunter also received the highest vote total on the ASUN’s All-Freshman team.

CONWAY -- Christaan Jones had two chances.

The Stetson guard drew a foul from University of Central Arkansas forward Jared Chatham with 0.9 seconds remaining in Tuesday's game with the Hatters down 74-73.

Jones had two chances for a win, and at least one chance to tie the game 74-74.

But Jones, who hadn't attempted a free throw in the game, missed the first attempt off the back of the rim. With one last shot, Jones did the same, missing again off the back of the rim and icing a 74-73 win for UCA in the first round of the ASUN Men's Tournament.

"I thought he would miss one, but he ended up missing both, which was fortunate," UCA guard Collin Cooper said. "It felt good seeing it come off the rim."

While the game-deciding play was out of Central Arkansas' control, the Bears managed to flip a 48-34 deficit with 17:52 remaining into a 66-65 lead with 5:21 left, thanks in large part to Cooper.

The Fayetteville product gave the Bears (11-19) a 66-65 lead on a three-pointer. He hit two more go-ahead threes in the final minutes -- putting UCA up 69-67 with 3:04 left and eventually knocking down a contested three-pointer with 11 seconds remaining to go up 74-73.

As a team, the Bears outscored Stetson (11-19) 24-13 in the final eight minutes.

"What got it going, really, was the guys and their energy on the defensive end," UCA Coach Anthony Boone said. "Stetson slowed down a little bit and gave us a chance to lock in and really garden one-on-one action.

"[It was] Just the guys being aggressive. That really was it. The guys were being aggressive, Coop got hot."

Cooper finished with a season-high 21 points, scoring 17 in the second half. Prior to Tuesday, his single-game career-high was 18.

"My teammates, my coaches telling me to keep shooting, [and] stay confident," Cooper said of his hot streak. "Just to stay ready, and that shots would start falling, and they started going."

Defensively, the Bears finished with six steals, swiping half of them in the final 10 minutes, as well as five blocks, led by two from forward Eddy Kayouloud. Kayouloud had a double-double with 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, eight of which were on the offensive glass. He shot 8 of 12 from the field, providing a consistent scoring threat for the Bears most of the night.

"That's Eddie," Boone said. "He's going to hurt the other team one way or another. If it's not with his shooting or drives to the basket, it's going to be with his play inside, including offensive rebounding and put-backs."

While the Bears finished hot, they couldn't have started any colder. After one half, they were 13 of 38 from the field and 1 of 13 on three-point attempts. At the 15:43 mark of the second half, they were 33.3% from the field and 5.9% (1 of 17) from three. Conversely, Stetson couldn't have started any hotter.

The Hatters finished the first half 16 of 29 from the field and 5 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Stetson Coach Donnie Jones said he felt his team "spaced it out" well offensively for most of the game.

"That really did a lot," Jones said. "Slip screens, a lot of different things. [UCA is] a switching team. They're one of the most difficult teams to play against offensively, because they're all about the same size and they switch everything."

Jones credited UCA with chipping away late, but also said his team's ability to score in the lane was limited. The Bears outscored Stetson 38-36 in the lane, and had 28 second-chance points to Stetson's seven. The Bears also outrebounded Stetson 44-28. Twenty of UCA's rebounds were on the offensive end, while the Hatters only had six offensive rebounds.

"Give credit to Central Arkansas," Jones said. "They grinded, they played tough. Their guys, they took it to a different level. They played with a different emotion."