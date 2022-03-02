Sections
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Fort Smith Northside’s Daemarion Savoy

by Richard Davenport | Today at 10:10 a.m.
Fort Smith Northside's Daemarion Savoy drives to the basket between Springdale Har-Ber's Miles Rolfe and Aaron Oliger on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 during the 6A Boys State Basketball Tournament at Bulldog Arena in Fayetteville.

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Fort Smith Northside’s Daemarion Savoy. 

Class: 2023 

Position: Guard

Size: 6-2, 160 pounds

Stats: As a junior, he averaged 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals

Coach Eric Burnett: 

“He can play 1 through 5. Sometimes he’s our point guard, sometimes he’s the penetrator for us. We use him to post up, too, sometimes. Sometimes he’s our leading rebounder. He’s done a lot of things for us. I think he’s (a player) riding underneath the radar that really no one knows about.

“I think he had 20-something (points) against North Little Rock. First conference game against Bryant he had 33. He can score some points. He’s a great passer. He sees the floor well. He shares the ball with everybody. He’s just a unity guy for us. He does a little bit of everything. He plays football, too. He’s an all-stater at cornerback." 

