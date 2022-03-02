U.S. progressing, Arbery juror says Maryland dad gets 41 years for killing

U.S. progressing,

Arbery juror says

The Associated Press

ATLANTA -- The Black man who served as foreman of the jury that convicted three white men of federal hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery said he believes the guilty verdicts show that while acts of racial violence still occur in the U.S., "we're moving in the right direction."

"Wrong is wrong and right is right," Marcus Ransom told The New York Times in an interview published Tuesday. "No matter what it is, you've got to have consequences. No one is above laws."

Ransom, a 35-year-old social worker, was the only Black man on the jury that spent a week in a Brunswick, Ga., courtroom hearing the hate crimes case in U.S. District Court. Jurors deliberated less than four hours before finding each of the defendants guilty on all counts Feb. 22.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and used a pickup to chase Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, after spotting him running in their neighborhood Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

Ransom, who lives about three hours from coastal Glynn County where Arbery died and the trial was held, said he was shocked by the graphic video that leaked online two months after the slaying. Still, he said he did not pay much attention to the case before the trial because he had been dealing with the death of his grandmother.

Federal prosecutors walked the jury through roughly two dozen racist text messages and social media posts. Ransom said he was not shocked by the racist slurs the men used.

"I've experienced racism on different levels," he said.

But Ransom said he cried when prosecutors showed a video Travis McMichael had shared online that mocked a young Black boy dancing. He also shed tears in the jury box while having to watch police body camera footage of Arbery bleeding on the ground, twitching and gasping. And he wiped tears from his eyes again after the verdicts were read and he was asked to stand in court and confirm them.

Ransom said he was disturbed by the indifference the McMichaels showed Arbery as he was dying in the street, and was stunned that Bryan had joined them to pursue a Black man whom Bryan later told police he had never seen before and did not know why he was being chased.

"Just seeing that it was so much hatred that they had, not only for Ahmaud, but to other people of the Black race," Ransom said. "It was a lot to take in."

Maryland dad gets

41 years for killing

The Associated Press

BALTIMORE -- A 68-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 41 years in prison for the murder of his daughter, whose dismembered remains were left at a dumpster.

Malik Samartaney, previously known as Lawrence Banks, was convicted in October of second-degree murder and unauthorized disposal of a body in the May 2019 slaying of Dominique Foster. Prosecutors said the Baltimore man killed his 43-year-old daughter after expressing outrage at her drug addiction, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Circuit Judge Jennifer Schiffer handed down the maximum punishment, saying it's "unfathomable" to think of how Foster suffered.

"When she got into her father's van that day, she had no way of knowing that she would end up in pieces in a shopping cart," Schiffer said.

Defense lawyer Deborah Levi presented a theory that Foster may have been killed by members of the street gang MS-13. Levi said her client maintains his innocence and plans to appeal.

Some of Foster's remains were found stuffed into trash bags in a shopping cart after a suspicious package was reported near a dumpster, but her head, hands and feet were never found.

Police couldn't link Samartaney to the crime with DNA evidence or a murder weapon. Prosecutors based their case largely on circumstantial evidence, such as Samartaney's ex-fiancee's testimony of having an unusually hard time reaching him the day Foster was killed.

Assistant State's Attorney Elizabeth Stock focused on Samartaney's violent history. He had two previous murder convictions, pleading guilty in the 1990s to killing a friend and no contest to killing his teenage son. He received simultaneous 20-year prison sentences and was released in 2002.

Samartaney also was convicted of assault after throwing Foster, then just 7 months old, through a glass door during an argument with her mother in 1975.

He asked the judge for mercy, saying he had promised God after his son's death that he wouldn't kill again.

"Your honor, I'm very sorry for the death of my daughter, but I did not do that," Samartaney said. "I dream every night that I find the person who would do that."