Website glitches, unanswered calls and long wait times among challenges for those seeking Medicaid in Arkansas, survey finds

Many people who try to access Medicaid in Arkansas face a plethora of challenges -- from navigating complicated online forms to long wait times, unanswered phone calls and not understanding how to apply -- according to a survey conducted by advocacy groups.

Representatives from Arkansas Community Organizations, an organization representing low-income and working families, delivered the study, titled "Sick of Waiting: Barriers to Medicaid Keep Healthcare out of Reach," to the Arkansas Department of Human Services Tuesday.

They were joined by a handful of individuals on Medicaid or with family members relying on the program for health insurance.

Human Services manages Medicaid programs for some 800,000 qualifying Arkansans.

"We think in-person assisters would help and that a better website should be produced, but not everyone has the Internet, particularly elderly people or disabled people," Neil Sealy, executive director of Arkansas Community Organizations, said during a small rally near the headquarters of the Department of Human Services in downtown Little Rock.

"It would help to go to any DHS office or other community sites to apply or to find out the status of your application," Sealy said.

The study was delivered to Jason Pederson, deputy chief of community engagement for the Human Services Department. Pederson was not available for comment.

Attendees of the rally held signs that said "Fix Barriers to Medicaid" and "#Fixtheproblem Confusing Website."

They chanted, "What do we want? Healthcare. When do we need it? Now."

Via email, a DHS spokesperson said it was "too soon" for the agency to address specifics in the survey.

"We greatly appreciate all feedback and will study the findings to determine if there are ways we can improve our Medicaid program and processes," Gavin Lesnick, the spokesman, said. "We value hearing from beneficiaries and have recently created a Medicaid Client Voice Council so that we can get regular and ongoing feedback from the people we serve."

While the majority of some 300 respondents to the survey said they had a relatively easy Medicaid enrollment experience, 41% said they experienced challenges, specifically when applying through the website, the mail and via phone as compared to in-person.

"No one answering the phone or calls being dropped, not understanding how to apply, feeling stigma or shame in applying, the website being difficult to navigate and long wait times were the most common barriers to enrollment," the report said, noting that 88% of those who participated were Black.

The survey recommends solutions to reducing barriers, including strengthening customer service -- particularly during enrollment -- simplifying the application process and basic policy changes to improve access to health care coverage.

A legislative panel Monday endorsed a proposal to set aside $37.6 million at the state Department of Human Services in fiscal 2023 for reducing the state's waiting list for the developmentally disabled to receive services in their homes and communities.

Toney Orr, a field director for United Labor Unions 100 who attended the delivery of the survey to DHS, said challenges to access are two-pronged, with problems existing among those who are employed by the state agency to assist those seeking Medicaid coverage.

"If you are worker, you are not given everything you need to adequately do the job that you are asked to do," Orr said. "Those things have to be brought to the attention of the public because a lot of times the public doesn't know they are being given the run-around and they just accept it."

"It is not supposed to be this difficult for people who need the services the most," Orr said.

The study found other barriers included administrative errors, website glitches, not receiving a Medicaid card after being enrolled, long waits to hear back about enrollment statuses and never receiving notice of enrollment.

"When states have created more complex processes or added documentation requirements, enrollment and retention have declined significantly," the survey said, adding that prior to the covid-19 pandemic enrollment in Medicaid in Arkansas had been decreasing.

Sealy, the Arkansas Community Organizations executive director, said he is concerned those who qualified for Medicaid during the pandemic may lose coverage as coronavirus relief initiatives come to an end.

"We will have this whole unwinding of the protections during the pandemic," Sealy said. "We want anybody eligible to get health care if they are eligible."