Willing Workers Club makes gratitude its focus

Willing Workers of White Hall Extension Homemakers Club met Feb. 22 at the White Hall Library where Kathy Wilson presented the program on Gratitude.

President Sarah Payton welcomed everyone. Wilson read the Thought of the Month "Our family is a circle of strength and love founded on faith, joined in love, kept by God." Penny Scholes read the Handy Hit: Whenever you are on the verge of completely losing it, take three deep breaths to cool off.

Wilson presented the program on "Strengthen Your Brain with Gratitude Practice." She asked members "What does gratitude mean to you?"

After several comments, she read the definition: Gratitude -- The quality or state of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness.

"She said two key components of practicing gratitude are: 1. We affirm the good things we've received, and 2. We acknowledge the role other people play in providing our lives with goodness. She said paying attention to why and to whom we're saying 'thank you' can offer great insight into those blessings we're told to count," according to the release.

There are lots of ways to practice gratitude daily, including:

Keep a gratitude journal -- Establish a daily practice of noticing and reminding oneself of gifts, graces and benefits experienced that day.

Share gratitude with others -- "If you appreciate something someone does for you tell them," she said.

Come to your senses -- Focus on what sensory information the body is getting. Take a deep breath and focus on what one can see, hear, taste, smell, feel, etc.

Watch language -- Paying attention to the words a person uses and the tone they express those words in can help them practice gratitude.

If a person doesn't feel it they should fake it -- Going through the motions of gratitude can sometimes trigger the real feeling, according to the release.

Wilson passed out a handout on the program with a word search game for members to write down the first four words they found and that would be their mantra for the year (an affirmation to motivate and inspire them to be their best selves).

Those wanting more information on the Gratitude program or a copy of the handout were asked to contact Mary Ann Kizer, Extension family and consumer sciences agent at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033. For details on Extension Homemakers, call any member or Kizer.