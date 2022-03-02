OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Wine pairings with junk food, steak, ice cream





I've recently received several questions about the art and science of wine and food pairing. Here are some of my favorites.

Do you have any favorite wine pairings for junk food?

Anyone who knows me can vouch that I absolutely love junk food. From potato chips and cheese dip to brownies (cosmic ones, of course.), my diet could be reasonably compared to that of a 9-year-old. If there's a single wine that's best for catch-all snack pairing, it's sparkling. Champagne, of course, will always work, but this is one of those times when Italian Prosecco deserves the limelight. Its subtle sweetness will be perfect with everything from gummy bears to pimento cheese.

My spouse doesn't like red wine. Is there a white wine you'd recommend for pairing with steak?

I hate to sound like a broken record, but I genuinely believe that sparkling wine is the single most versatile option for wine pairing, even with steak. Here, though, I think Champagne or a wine made using the Champagne method (the bottle will usually say if so) would be best. The complex method of Champagne production results in smaller, more delicate bubbles than the process used for Prosecco, which I think works as a better palate cleanser for fatty meats.

My spouse loves sweet Moscato. What's a wine I can give them that will ease them into drinking dry wines?

First, let me be clear: I also love Moscato. It's delicious. If you're not drinking Moscato, you're missing out on one of my favorite guilt-less pleasures (The Moscato Sori Gramella from Elvio Tintero, $16, is worth seeking out.). That being said, I understand wanting to broaden your spouse's horizons. I'd start with a sauvignon blanc from New Zealand. There are many in the market, but they're similar enough that which one you choose won't make much of a difference. These wines offer bright, in-your-face flavors that are typically pretty approachable to novice wine drinkers while weaning them off high-sugar wines.

Is it possible to pair wine with ice cream? If so, what would you recommend?

Of course, it's possible, though, to be honest, I've yet to find the ice cream pairing that I really enjoy. For me, ice cream — especially Blue Bell's seasonal Christmas Cookie flavor — is one of the few foods that just can't be improved upon. Any number of sweet wines can work. The nutty flavors of sherry and Madeira work well with traditional flavors like vanilla and caramel, while fruitier wines like Brachetto d'Asti match fruitier flavors like strawberry. The Brachetto from Cocchi ($19), is the fizzy red wine you never knew you needed.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com



