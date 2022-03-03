5 people killed in Tuesday crash in Monette

Five men were killed Tuesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Craighead County, Arkansas State Police troopers said.

A 2015 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on Arkansas 18 and a 2019 Dodge Caravan was traveling west at 6:20 p.m. when they collided while negotiating a curve near Monette, according to a preliminary crash report from state police. The Malibu crossed the center line, striking the Caravan, troopers said.

The driver of the Malibu, Jacob Lee, 19, of Manila, and passenger Daniel Spray, 40, of Rector were killed, according to the report.

The driver of the Dodge, David Davis, 58, of Blytheville and two of his passengers, Thomas Wallace, 83, of Blytheville and John Shipley, 72, of Steele, also were killed as a result of the crash, troopers said.

Troopers described road conditions as clear and dry.

At least 81 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary figures.