Arkansas appeals court reverses decision denying covid-19 unemployment benefits to Fort Smith Sonic cook

The Arkansas Court of Appeals on Wednesday reversed and remanded a decision denying unemployment benefits to a Fort Smith woman who says she was furloughed from her job as a Sonic cook in 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The case is Amanda Sharum v. Director, Arkansas Department of Commerce, Division of Workforce Services.

Under Arkansas law, there are two stages of administrative appeal when unemployment benefits are denied by Workforce Services.

"The first level appeal may be made to the Appeal Tribunal," according to https://bit.ly/3szLOlY. "A further appeal may be made to the Arkansas Board of Review. A judicial review of a decision of the Board of Review may be obtained by filing with the Arkansas Court of Appeals in accordance with the law."

In the ruling on Wednesday, Chief Judge Brandon J. Harrison wrote that the Appeal Tribunal and Board of Review have been citing a 1980 appeals court ruling in Paulino v. Daniels as a reason to deny Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

"The [Paulino] case addressed how to keep claimants who seek state unemployment benefits on track to a timely resolution of their claims," according to Wednesday's opinion.

"Paulino, which is essentially a due-process precedent, is now being widely cited in Appeal Tribunal and Board of Review decisions that deny claims under a benefit known as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance -- a federal program that was not conceived until the covid-19 pandemic began ravaging the United States in 2020," wrote Harrison. "As it is currently being applied, Paulino tends to deny due process more than ensure it is satisfied at the point where state unemployment benefits intersect with federal pandemic-assistance benefits. That is what this case is fundamentally about."

There were essentially two reasons why the court was reversing the Board of Review, wrote Harrison.

"First, Sharum had an insufficient wage history to be eligible for a state benefit," according to the opinion. "Therefore, she was mistakenly told to apply for state benefits before she could pursue a PUA benefit. This legal advice resulted in a wild legal goose chase that cost Sharum valuable time and pushed her into a 'Paulino problem.'

"The second reason, which is the larger point, is that the Board of Review's reliance on Paulino has created an intractable timing problem for claimants like Sharum. The problem is that, in who knows how many cases, the twenty-day period to appeal a PUA denial will not give claimants enough time to have state claims adjudicated before the time to appeal the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance denial has run."

On Aug. 10, 2020, Workforce Services declared Sharum ineligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance because she wasn't a "covered individual" within the meaning of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, according to the appeals court ruling.

"The 10 August 2020 Division's notice of determination of entitlement told Sharum: 'More information regarding the unemployment insurance program may be found in the PUA handbook ... or your local office,'" according to Wednesday's opinion. "The stated reason for the denial, which was incomplete and confusing, is at the heart of this appeal."

Sharum appealed to the Appeal Tribunal.

"The Tribunal issued a written decision on November 17 that denied Sharum pandemic assistance because she 'ha[d] not first filed for regular unemployment benefits,'" according to Wednesday's ruling.

Sharum had explained to the Appeal Tribunal that she only worked for five weeks during 2020 before being furloughed, so she hadn't earned enough money to qualify for regular unemployment benefits, according to Wednesday's opinion.

"Undaunted, on December 14, Sharum challenged the Appeal Tribunal's November 17 denial," wrote Harrison.

On Jan. 25, 2021, the Board of Review held a so-called "Paulino hearing" and determined that Sharum's appeal to the board wasn't filed within the requisite 20 days, according to Wednesday's opinion.

Then Sharum filed an appeal with the Court of Appeals.

"Sharum's insufficient-wages history, which has been known to Division personnel at every level, means that she cannot be denied PUA for the reason the Appeal Tribunal provided," wrote Harrison. "And as to the Board of Review's Paulino ruling, it is an error of fact and law. Why? Because the Board of Review is applying this court's Paulino decision to a situation that Paulino never contemplated. And the Board of Review holds that Sharum's reliance on an unwritten Division policy was unreasonable. The Board of Review, however, does not give full force to the Division's lack of clear written communication to Sharum regarding how she can reliably cross the intersection of federal pandemic assistance and state unemployment benefits."

Judge Kenneth S. Hixon wrote a concurring opinion.

"I concur with Chief Judge Harrison that Sharum's claim for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits should be reversed and remanded to the Board of Review for a redetermination," wrote Hixon. "However, I would do so for a simpler, more direct reason. The Board of Review determined that Sharum's notice of appeal was untimely for circumstances not beyond her control. I disagree with that decision. However, our task is not to reinvent the wheel; our limited task is to simply determine whether the Board of Review erred."

The appeals court ruling is available at https://bit.ly/3hAOf16.