Arkansas Court of Appeals says federal conviction sufficient in state forfeitures

LITTLE ROCK -- A felony conviction is a felony conviction whether in state or federal court for purposes of civil forfeiture, the Arkansas Court of Appeals said Wednesday.

The ruling came in the Washington County Circuit Court case of Frederick Herrod, who was trying to get $1,022 in cash seized by the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force returned to him. Herrod disputed the cash was from or for drug transactions.

The Fayetteville Police Department and the drug task force arrested Herrod in August 2019. Upon his arrest, Herrod had 47 grams of methamphetamine and $1,022 in cash on him, according to police. Officers completed a confiscation form for the currency found in his possession, and Herrod signed the form.

In September 2019, the state filed a complaint requesting the forfeiture of the cash seized during Herrod's arrest. The complaint claimed the money was intended to be used to buy drugs or was traceable to such an exchange.

Herrod responded by filing a motion seeking release of the items seized during his arrest, claiming the cash was from the sale of a 2002 Ford Explorer, which he said he sold Aug. 9, 2019, for $1,500. He attached a bill of sale to his motion.

It's not clear whether state charges were ever filed against Herrod, but he was not convicted of any state crime stemming from his arrest. Herrod did plead guilty in federal court to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He was sentenced to nine months in prison and fined $4,900.

Circuit Judge Beth Storey Bryan ordered the cash forfeited to the state, and Herrod appealed. He argued Arkansas forfeiture statutes require conviction of a state crime. Herrod argued he was convicted in federal, not state, court and that because the state failed to present any evidence he had been convicted of a state crime, the trial court erred in entering its forfeiture judgment.

The Court of Appeals rejected that argument.

"We conclude that the plain language of the statute prohibits a civil judgment of forfeiture unless the person from whom the property was seized is convicted of a 'felony offense' related to the property being seized," justices wrote. "The statute makes no distinction between federal or state convictions. In order to agree with Herrod's position, we would need to add words to the statute; we decline to do so. Because Herrod's arguments on appeal have no merit, we affirm."

The law was amended in 2019 to require convictions in forfeiture cases.