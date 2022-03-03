The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF March 2, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

E-21-81. Amanda Sharum v. Director, Arkansas Department of Commerce, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded. Klappenbach, J., agrees. Hixson, J., concurs.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-21-129. Northport Health Services of Arkansas, LLC, d/b/a Paris Health and Rehab Center; and Northport Health Services, Inc. v. Thomas Chancey, Guardian of the Estate and Person of Lucy Chancey, an Incapacitated Person, from Logan County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Virden and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-21-56. Arkansas Department of Human Services, Division of Medical Services v. Northwest Health System, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Second Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, J., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-21-331. Michael Anthony Williams v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-21-174. Kerry Hollis v. Valerie Hinton, from Drew County Circuit Court. Dismissed. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-21-447. Christy Collier v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Logan County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-21-459. Cameron J. Braswell v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-21-214. Frederick Herrod and $1,022 in U.S. Currency v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-21-266. Granville Murphy v. State of Arkansas, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Chickasawba District. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-21-367. Joseph Allen v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-21-153. Kent McKelvey v. Sheryl McKelvey, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Second Division. Appeal dismissed. Klappenbach and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-21-42. St. Joseph's Utility Operating Company, LLC v. Alexander Municipal Property Owners' Multipurpose Improvement District No. 43; Alexander Municipal Property Owners' Multipurpose Improvement District No. 86; and St. Joseph's Glen Property Owners Association, from Saline County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-21-442. Tonya D. Price v. State of Arkansas, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CV-20-750. Christopher Miles and All Other Similarly Situated Persons v. Craighead County, Arkansas; and Jack McCann, Craighead County Sheriff, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Reversed. Virden, Gladwin, and Whiteaker, JJ., agree. Abramson and Brown, JJ., dissent.