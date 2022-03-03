Arkansas covid deaths rise by 50; active cases fall to pre-delta levels

Arkansas on Thursday reported 50 more covid-19 deaths — the second-highest one-day increase in more than a year. Meanwhile, the number of people considered still infectious fell to its lowest level since late June.

The official death toll, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose to 10,661 on Thursday, just the second time since January 2021 in which the state had recorded 50 or more covid-19 deaths in a single day. The other was Tuesday, when the state's toll rose by 55.

The number of covid deaths reported on any given day do not necessarily represent the date when the deaths occurred, because of reporting delays and the amount of time it can take for someone to succumb to complications from covid-19 after being infected. Health officials have said the number of deaths reported each day in Arkansas is likely to remain high for some time, even as the state’s new case numbers decline from the levels they reached in January during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

The number of Arkansans hospitalized with covid fell Thursday by 22, to 410, its lowest level since Nov. 30. It was the sixth consecutive daily decline in hospitalizations.

The state's count of cases rose by 481, an increase that was smaller by 78 than the increase a day earlier, and smaller by 90 than the one the previous Thursday.

The average daily increase in the state's new-case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 560, its lowest level since the week ending Nov. 30.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the active case total fell by 362, to 4,100, the smallest number since June 30.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by one, to 68, its second straight daily decline. The number as of Thursday was still above a recent low of 60 that it reached on Sunday, however.

Falling for the sixth consecutive day, the number of covid patients in intensive care dropped by 11, to 126, its lowest level since Nov. 18.

The state’s record for a single-day increase in deaths is the 66 reported on Dec. 29, 2020. During the delta surge, the largest one-day increase was the 45 deaths reported on Aug. 24.

Before Thursday's numbers, the average number of deaths reported each day over a rolling seven-day period was already above the level it reached during the delta surge. That average rose Thursday to 40 covid deaths per day over the past week, which is still down from a recent high of about 43 a day the week ending Feb. 17.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the state has reported 821,717 cases of covid-19. Of those, 806,720 are considered recovered.

