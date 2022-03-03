Arkansas Division of Higher Education director among semifinalists for community college job

BENTONVILLE -- The director of the Arkansas Division of Higher Education is one of eight people left in the running to be Northwest Arkansas Community College's next president.

Fifty-three people from 28 states applied for the position, according to Ron Branscum, a Board of Trustees member and president selection committee chairman.

The committee met Feb. 16, when it chose eight semifinalists from the applications, Branscum said. The college released those names this week.

Maria Markham, the state Higher Education Division's director since August 2016, is among the semifinalists. Markham previously served as vice chancellor for academic services at the University of Arkansas System's Cossatot Community College.

Others on the college's semifinalist list are:

• M. Wade Derden, vice president for academic affairs at National Park College in Hot Springs

• Ted Lewis, provost and vice president of academic and student affairs at Bluefield State College in Bluefield, W.Va.

• James Purcell, executive director of the Alabama Commission on Higher Education

• Dennis Rittle, president of Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kan.

• Colleen Simpson, vice president of student services and regional learning centers at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay, Wis.

• Ricky Tompkins, vice president of learning/chief academic officer at Northwest Arkansas Community College

• Terri Yates, vice president/ senior associate dean, health sciences education and education administration at Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The search committee plans to meet again Tuesday and Wednesday of next week to conduct virtual interviews with the candidates. The committee will recommend three or four finalists to the Board of Trustees, then its work will be done, Branscum said.

The finalists will be invited to campus the week of March 28. They will participate in public forums and interview in person with the board, Branscum said. The board likely will choose its next president in early April, he said.

President Evelyn Jorgenson, 70, plans to retire this summer. She has worked in education for 48 years and has served as Northwest Arkansas Community College president since 2013.