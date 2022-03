Hope, 1910: "'Some class' to this little town -- larger than Prescott ... The wedding last night was a big success." Perhaps the wedding was at First Presbyterian Church. The congregation built a new, larger church in 1954, and the old one became a funeral home after the tower was removed and the building plastered and painted white. It was razed about 15 years ago, the stained glass today in private hands.

