ARKANSAS STATE 13, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 3 (7)

SUN BELT

ARKANSAS STATE 13, MISS. VALLEY STATE 3 (7)

For the second time in as many days, the Red Wolves run-ruled the Delta Devils at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field in Jonesboro.

Jared Toler went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles as ASU (2-4) racked up 14 hits. Ben Klutts logged three RBI and was one of three other Red Wolves with a pair of hits, while Wil French scored three runs.

Mississippi Valley State (2-5) surrendered seven runs in the fifth inning as ASU stretched its lead to 12-1, and though the visitors tacked on a pair in the top of the seventh to extend the game, the Red Wolves ended it on a Jaylon Deshazier sacrifice fly.