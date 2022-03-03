Arkansas vs. No. 1 South Carolina at SEC Tournament: How to watch and listen, team comparisons

WHEN Friday, Noon

WHERE Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

RECORDS South Carolina 27-1; Arkansas 18-12

COACHES South Carolina: Dawn Staley — 358-104 in 14th season at South Carolina and 530-184 in 22nd season overall; Arkansas: Mike Neighbors — 96-62 in fifth season at Arkansas and 194-103 in ninth season overall.

SERIES South Carolina leads 23-18

LAST MEETING South Carolina defeated Arkansas 61-52 on Jan. 16, 2022, in Fayetteville.

TELEVISION The game will be televised by SEC Network and streamed on the ESPN app and WatchESPN.com (carrier login required).

RADIO The game will be carried on Razorback Sports Network affiliates for women's basketball, which include KQSM-FM 92.1 and KYNG-AM 1590 in Fayetteville; KFPW-AM 1230 and KHGG-AM 1580 in Forth Smith; and KURM-FM 100.3 and KURM-AM 790 in Rogers. The game audio can also be accessed on the Razorback GameDay App.

NOTABLE Arkansas defeated Missouri 61-52 in overtime Thursday in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Amber Ramirez scored 17 points — all after halftime — to lead the Razorbacks. Makayla Daniels added 13 points and a career-high 14 rebounds....During their first meeting this season, the Razorbacks trailed the Gamecocks 53-49 with 4:20 remaining, but South Carolina closed the game on a 8-3 run....The Gamecocks have won six of the last seven SEC Tournament championships. South Carolina's only tournament loss during that time was 95-89 to Arkansas in the quarterfinal round in 2019....South Carolina center Aliyah Boston was SEC player of the year and defensive player of the year, and Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley was SEC coach of the year. Arkansas guard Samara Spencer was SEC freshman of the year....Boston ranks second in the SEC and ninth nationally with 75 blocked shots.

SOUTH CAROLINA PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS. NAME, HT, YR; PPG; RPG

G Destanni Henderson, 5-7, Sr.; 11.7; 3.5

G Zia Cooke, 5-9, Jr.; 11.5; 2.0

G Bria Beal, 6-1, Jr.; 4.7; 5.4

F Victaria Saxton, 6-2, Sr.; 5.6; 5.2

F Aliyah Boston, 6-5, Jr.; 16.8; 11.9

ARKANSAS PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS. NAME, HT, YR; PPG; RPG

G Samara Spencer, 5-7, Fr.; 12.1; 3.5

G Sasha Goforth, 6-1, So.; 11.8; 4.9

G Amber Ramirez, 5-9, Sr.; 15.4; 4.8

G Makayla Daniels, 5-9, Jr.; 14.0; 5.3

F Jersey Wolfenbarger, 6-5, Fr.; 8.0; 4.5

TEAM COMPARISON

South Carolina – Arkansas

71.8 Points for 74.4

51.2 Points against 65.4

+17.4 Rebound margin -2.6

-1.3 Turnover margin +4.4

44.1 FG pct. 41.4

31.7 3-pt pct. 33.0

66.2 FT pct. 67.5