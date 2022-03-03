ASUN WOMEN

JACKSONVILLE 65, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 55

The 2021-22 basketball season came to an end for the University of Central Arkansas women on Wednesday, as the Sugar Bears fell to Jacksonville in the first round of the ASUN Tournament at Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville (16-12) got most of its help off the bench, as Asiah Jones (14 points) and Jalisa Dunlap (10) combined for 24 points. DeShari Graham added 10 points for the Dolphins.

Carley Hudspeth and Hannah Langhi each had 13 points for UCA (9-19), which finished this season with its lowest win total since 2008-09, when it finished 6-23.