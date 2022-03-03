Biden’s oil-price moves clash with climate strategy

WASHINGTON -- As Russian troops move deeper into Ukraine, President Joe Biden is taking steps to rein in rising energy costs even if those moves run counter to his agenda for addressing climate change.

Biden announced on Tuesday that he is releasing 30 million barrels of oil from U.S. strategic reserves as part of a 31-nation effort to help ensure that supplies will not fall short after Russia's invasion of its European neighbor. The release follows ones ordered in November that also were coordinated with U.S. allies.

"These steps will help blunt gas prices here at home," Biden said in his State of the Union address. The U.S. stands ready to do more if necessary to protect American businesses and consumers, he said.

The focus on high gas prices and increased oil flow is a far cry from Biden's pledge to wean Americans off oil and other fossil fuels and cut planet-warming emissions in half by 2030.

Still, it reflects political realities.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shaken markets worldwide. Oil prices have soared, with U.S. benchmark crude surpassing $106 per barrel -- the highest price since 2014.

Biden's $2 trillion social and environmental policy bill, which includes about $550 billion for climate change efforts, has been stalled for months in the evenly divided Senate. It remains unclear when or if the bill will come up for a vote or what would be included in it.

Biden's hourlong speech Tuesday night touched only lightly on climate and he offered no new policy initiatives to address global warming. The omission was especially notable coming days after a new U.N. report warned that climate change is about to get significantly worse and will likely make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and far more dangerous.

Harsh U.S. sanctions against Russia do not target its energy sector, despite bipartisan calls to ban Russian oil imports, at least temporarily.

"If there was ever a time to be energy independent, it is now," said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and a prominent supporter of fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas that are crucial to his energy-producing state.

In 2021, the U.S. imported roughly 245 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia -- a one-year increase of 24%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

"It makes no sense at all for us to rely on energy from a country that is actively engaging in acts of war against a freedom-seeking democracy -- Ukraine -- when we are blessed with abundant energy resources right here in America," Manchin said Tuesday.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., a longtime climate hawk, introduced legislation to ban imports of Russian oil and petroleum products. "We cannot criticize Europe for its reliance on Russian energy as we pour dirty oil money into Russia," Markey said.

Republicans clamored for Biden to immediately reverse policies that they said have slowed U.S. energy production -- including cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada and a moratorium on new oil and gas leases on public lands and waters.

"America's energy dominance is our strongest weapon against Putin," said Republican Reps. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas and Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state.

Westerman and Rodgers introduced a bill Tuesday that would require Biden to make an "energy security plan" within 30 days and force him to "unleash America's oil and natural gas production to offset Russian imports″ that would be banned under the legislation.

Some Democrats are pushing Biden to temporarily suspend the federal gas tax. A bill doing that is co-sponsored by Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire.

The White House has yet to state a position on a gas tax holiday, but a spokesman said officials are "coordinating actively with major energy consumers and producers," with the goal of providing "relief at the gas pump for American households and businesses." Gas prices averaged nearly $3.62 a gallon on Tuesday, up 24 cents from a month ago and 90 cents from a year ago, according to the AAA motor club.

The Ukraine war "seems likely to consume bandwidth that administration officials might otherwise devote to energy transition," said Kevin Book, an energy analyst and managing director at ClearView Energy Partners.

"Regime change appears to be crowding out climate change, and for good reason," Book said in an email. "The world is warming slowly, but (Ukraine) is boiling over."

Jonathan Elkind, assistant energy secretary for international affairs under President Barack Obama, said that while the war inevitably will "dominate over everything″ in the short term, the climate crisis will remain a key focus for Biden and his administration.

"We don't have a choice of either/or," said Elkind, now a senior research scholar at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy. "We need to do both. The climate doesn't fix itself in the meantime."