Big hair, big dreams: Touring musical ‘Hairspray’ poofs up at Robinson Center





Can a big girl with big dreams — and even bigger hair — change the world?

That's the unintentional mission of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore, who is mainly determined — despite being an outsider, being outside the norm when it comes to her appearance and against the opposition of traditionalists — to make it onto the most popular teen dance show.

The touring musical, onstage (courtesy of Celebrity Attractions) for four performances Friday-Sunday at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, features music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman and a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters, who served as a creative consultant on the show.

Niki Metcalf plays Tracy, with Andrew Levitt — aka Nina West (from "RuPaul's Drag Race") — in the drag role of her mother, Edna Turnblad. Billy Dawson plays TV host Corny Collins, with Will Savarese as Link Larkin, Emery Henderson as Penny Pingleton, Brandon G. Stalling as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Christopher Swan as Wilbur Turnblad, Kalea Leverette as Little Inez, Kaelee Albritton as Amber Von Tussle and Addison Garner as Amber's ambitious mother, Velma Von Tussle.

Garner agrees that Velma is a villain, insofar as "Hairspray" has a villain.

Addison Garner as Velma Von Tussle sings "Miss Baltimore Crabs," flanked by Tanner Callicutt (left) as Fender and Gabriel Kearns as Sketch in the touring production of "Hairspray." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jeremy Daniel) "I've been compared to Cruella de Vil," she says with a laugh. "The villain you love to hate. She's racist, and she's anti-change."

Mostly, what Velma wants to do is ensure that her daughter, Amber, succeeds the way she did. "Velma will do anything for her daughter to come out on top," she explains.

Velma relives her own glory years in a musical number about winning the Miss Baltimore Crabs competition, in which Garner gets to show off a special talent: twirling batons.

"I was a majorette in high school," she explains.

Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad and Will Savarese as Link Larkin sing "I Can Hear The Bells" in "Hairspray." The touring production sits down Friday-Sunday at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jeremy Daniel) And in part because it reflects a lyric from the song ("Oh, you should have seen my bag of tricks! Oh I hit the stage, batons ablaze, while belting 'Aida' and preparing souffles!"), choreographer Jerry Mitchell incorporated it into the number.

The batons aren't flaming, of course — theaters nowadays have safety regulations, and, Garner admits, it'd be scary every night for the members of the live orchestra in the pit.

Still, "It's a fun little trick to pull out of my sleeve," she says. "And it gives my mother a heart attack."

Garner is a Southerner — from Alabama, not Baltimore — and has played Velma before, aboard ship for Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. "It's wonderful to be able to circle back to a role I love," she says.

The national tour had initially been in the works for the spring of 2020, before the pandemic shut down not only national tours but live theater in general.

Emery Henderson plays Penny Pingleton with Brandon G. Stalling as Seaweed J. Stubbs in "Hairspray." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jeremy Daniel) "They reached [back] out to me in the spring 2021," Garner says, for a virtual callback process. Rehearsals started in October in New York, and the tour hit the road first week of November.

Garner is doing the traditional eight shows a week; early in the tour, she says, they were doing weeklong and even two-week sit-downs; after Christmas, however, it has been mostly split weeks — four shows in one town, four shows in the next — and the tour is reaching the point where they'll be doing smaller-town one-nighters before it wraps up July 3.

"'Hairspray' has always been special to me and my family," Garner says. "We enjoy everything about the show, especially its message.

"Especially coming off covid, it's been great to have consistent work. And a national tour — I've dreamed of that for a really long time."

‘Hairspray’

What: Touring musical based on the New Line Cinema film about a teenager who battles to dance her way onto ’60s Baltimore’s most popular TV show.

Touring musical based on the New Line Cinema film about a teenager who battles to dance her way onto ’60s Baltimore’s most popular TV show. When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday

7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday Where: Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock

Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock Presenter: Celebrity Attractions

Celebrity Attractions Tickets: $36-$79

$36-$79 Information: (501) 244-8800; CelebrityAttractions.com; Ticketmaster.com



