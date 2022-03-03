Bond for Hot Springs man charged in son’s death still under advisement

HOT SPRINGS -- Garland County Circuit Court Judge Ralph Ohm said during a brief hearing Wednesday that he will decide within a week whether to set a bond for a man charged with capital murder in the death of his 5-month-old son in December.

Cody Timothy Webb, 35, of Hot Springs has remained in custody on a zero bond since his arrest Dec. 21 following the death of his son, Hatcher, on Dec. 17 while under his care. His attorneys had argued for their client to be released on bond during a more than three-hour hearing Jan. 12 in the Garland County Detention Center courtroom, where Wednesday's hearing was held.

Ohm addressed Webb during what was scheduled to be an omnibus hearing Wednesday morning, telling him he had not reached a decision on bond.

"I will let you know within the week," Ohm said, noting he was "trying to be transparent" with his decisions.

"I've got the attorneys on one side saying it's a simple issue and you should be released, and the attorneys on the other side saying it's a simple issue and you should not be released, which tells you it's not a simple issue," he said.

One of Webb's attorneys, Erin Cassinelli of Little Rock, told Ohm that Webb has been in solitary confinement at the jail since his arrest "for his safety," and is granted only one hour of "movement" outside his cell a day and that was indoors.

"That's quite an elevated burden for a person," she said, noting she understood the safety precautions but wanted Ohm to consider that in his decision on setting a bond.

Some friends and family members had testified on Webb's behalf at the Jan. 12 hearing, including his father, Dr. Timothy Webb. The names of six witnesses and their potential testimony were submitted by Webb's attorney, Toney Brasuell, after Ohm cut off further testimony, including Webb's longtime pastor and a fellow employee at LifeNet where Webb had worked as a paramedic.

Prosecutors had filed a motion to strike some of the defense exhibits submitted after the Jan. 12 hearing, but Ohm said he had "already looked at them so that bell has been rung." Chief Deputy Prosecutor Kara Petro agreed to withdraw the motion.

Another motion was for a protection order regarding a video that would be submitted, with Cassinelli noting they needed to "blur the faces" of other children in the video except for Hatcher Webb to protect those children.

Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Lawrence said she had no objection to the motion, but she and Cassinelli would have to work out the technical aspects and logistics of getting that accomplished.

An omnibus hearing, to determine the admissibility of any statements Webb made to Hot Springs police before or after his arrest, was scheduled for Wednesday, but attorneys for both sides agreed to postpone it. Ohm reset it for April 18.

Cassinelli noted they had only received some discovery items that would be necessary to prepare their arguments for the omnibus hearing last week, and both she and Lawrence noted they were still waiting on some other items of evidence.

Both sides said they didn't anticipate it would be a lengthy hearing. Webb is set to stand trial Aug. 8-19.

Hatcher Webb's death was ruled a homicide Dec. 20 following a preliminary autopsy report by Dr. Charles Kokes, medical examiner at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory. A probable cause affidavit submitted by police says Webb got "frustrated and annoyed" because of Hatcher's crying and caused the injuries in trying to get him to stop.

The autopsy report indicates the cause of death was "blunt force head and chest injuries" which were "not consistent with any kind of accident," and prosecutors maintain Webb "with extreme indifference for human life knowingly caused" the death of his son.

In a statement to police, Webb reportedly admitted he was home alone with the victim and his other child at the time of the incident. He allegedly stated, he "may have picked the child up quickly 2-3 times, pulled him closely into his body much harder than what he thought 3 or 4 times, and forcefully rocked him for approximately 10 minutes."

If convicted of capital murder, Webb could face the death penalty or life in prison.