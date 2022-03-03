Calendar 3-3-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Thursday, March 3

ASC to host artist reception

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., is featuring Carl E. Moore's PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes exhibition at ASC's main building through April 30. Moore's paintings comment on racism. ASC will host a joint reception featuring artists Moore and Meikel Church from 5-7 p.m. March 3.

Beginning Thursday, March 3

Small Works open at Alma; local artists included

The 2022 Small Works on Paper traveling artist exhibition will be open at the Alma Performing Arts Center gallery March 3-30. The display features works by 28 artists, including Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff and Crystal Jennings of Rison, according to an Arkansas Arts Council news release. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Friday, March 4

ASC's Live@5 offers Double Feature

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host a special Live@5 double feature with a concert by Damen Tolbert and Recovery from 5-8 p.m. Friday. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Patrons 21 or older can have complimentary wine and beer, according to a news release. The session will feature Chicago native Tolbert, whose work is described as "a dynamic mix of old and new styles," and Recovery, a jazz and R&B trio based at Little Rock with members Kenneth Richardson (vocals and piano), Larry Brooks (drums) and Saboor Salaam (saxophone).

World Day of Prayer set at Stuttgart

Everyone is invited to World Day of Prayer at Grand Avenue Methodist Church at Stuttgart at noon Friday, March 4. St. Alban's Episcopal Church is hosting the program prepared by the women of England, Wales and Northern Ireland and the luncheon at 12:30 p.m., a spokesman said. The event is being held at Grand Avenue church due to renovations in progress at St. Alban's.

Beginning Friday, March 4

UAPB sets beginner's beekeeping

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will hold a workshop on beekeeping for beginners. The sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4 and March 11 at the S.J. Parker 1890 Extension Complex auditorium, 2300 L.A. "Prexy" Davis Drive. Yong Park, Ph.D, UAPB associate professor of agriculture and entomologist/beekeeper, will lead the sessions. Space is limited to the first 20 paid registrants. The course costs $30. The fee, which covers a beekeeping manual book and box lunches, should be paid in person before Feb. 25 in room 112 of the S.J. Parker Agricultural Research Center, 2102 Oliver Road. Payments should be via check or money order only and made payable to the "UAPB Small Farm Program." Payments are non-refundable. Details: Karen Lee, UAPB Extension assistant, at (870) 575-7225 or leek@uapb.edu.

Through Friday, March 4

Zeta Phi Beta seeks scholarship applicants

Epsilon Zeta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. seeks applicants for two scholarships. The sorority will provide a $1,000 to a young woman enrolled at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a $500 scholarship to a young woman enrolled at Southeast Arkansas College, according to a news release. An applicant must have a 3.0 grade point average. The application, an official transcript, and letters of recommendation on the letter writer's official letterhead, may be emailed to epilonzz.pb@gmail.com and/or mailed to P.O. Box 1161, Pine Bluff, AR 71613, by March 4. Details: Mary Liddell at marylddll@yahoo.com or call (870) 643-2383.

Beginning Saturday, March 5

ASC to host CrEATe Lab cooking series

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., to host its CrEATe Lab nutritious cooking series. Students ages 10-17 will learn with Faith Anaya, owner of Little Rock cooking school Kids Cook! Class runs from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, March 5, 12. The cost is $35 for all eight sessions. CrEATe Lab includes hands-on cooking, gardening and shopping. For more information, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375. To register visit, asc701.org/create-lab. This event is sponsored by the Arkansas Out of School Network.

Through Saturday, March 5

'Deeply Rooted' exhibit available

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host "Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle," an exhibition featuring work from its permanent collection, through March 5, according to a news release. The exhibit was curated by Torri Richardson, the center's curatorial intern and 2021 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This exhibition will show southern lifestyle from various viewpoints.

Tension and Protection display closes

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will showcase an exhibit, "Tension and Protection: Textile Work by Suzannah Schreckhise" in the International Paper Gallery through March 5, according to a news release. This exhibition features Schreckhise's textile work, combining her crochet series and her ongoing mask series, "Breath." Schreckhise is a multidisciplinary visual artist based in Fayetteville.

Monday, March 7

City to observe Covid-19 Memorial Day

The city of Pine Bluff, along with cities across the country, will recognize covid-19 victims and survivors on March 7. Mayor Shirley Washington issued a proclamation designating the first Monday of March as COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day, according to a news release. The day will provide residents an opportunity to remember covid victims and to honor survivors. The city has also designated Monday as Go Green Day for people to wear green to demonstrate compassion for the victims, survivors, volunteers, first responders and all front-line workers.

Grand opening set for new health unit, coroner's office

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson announced the grand opening ceremonies for the new county health unit and coroner's office will be held March 7. The celebration for the Dr. Josetta E. Wilkins Jefferson County Health Unit, 3801 S. Hickory St., will be held at 11 a.m. The ceremony for the U.S. Brown Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 503 E. Second Ave., will be held at 2:30 p.m., according to a news release. The community is invited to attend.

Mayor to give state of city address

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington will deliver the annual State of the City after the Pine Bluff City Council meeting on March 7 which starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The public is invited to attend to learn about the city's accomplishments in 2021 and its goals for 2022. Covid-19 safeguards will be implemented, according to a news release.

Beginning Monday, March 7

SEA concert group hosts Little Mermaid

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association 2021-22 season returns to live events at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center. The Little Mermaid, the annual musical, will be held March 7-12 with 13 shows at the center. Details: https://searkconcert.org or Facebook.

Wednesday, March 9

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, March 10

Chamber to host annual dinner

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to the Chamber newsletter. Former White Hall Bulldog football Coach Bobby Bolding will be the special guest speaker. Tickets are $60 each. Details: Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Art reception features Matthew Howard's work

Pine Bluff Art League member and Pine Bluff resident Matthew Howard will have a solo exhibition reception featuring a selection of digital work of portraiture, religious work, botanicals, and original characters. The reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. March 10 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave.

Beginning Thursday, March 10

ASC hosts STEAM Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host a new interactive STEAM exhibition, "Spectrum of Creativity," using hands-on applications of color and light March 10 through May 7. ASC's curatorial and public programs staff collaborated to create various illuminating stations to explore. Patrons can find the science behind rainbows, create disappearing drawings, and learn how to use a green screen. Details: asc701.org.

Beginning Friday, March 11

ASC to present 'Robin Hood' performance

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will present "The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood" at 7:30 p.m. March 11-12, and 2 p.m. March 13. This production is sponsored by Relyance Bank. "Written by Mary Lynn Dobson and directed by Tracy Sutherland, this frantically funny retelling of the classic tale of Robin Hood follows an egocentric superhero who tries his best to swagger his way through the production. In his never-ending quest to aid the needy, Robin Hood encounters a host of vibrant characters that hold your attention until the very end, promising laughs along the way," according to the release. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers, and $10 for students. To purchase, visit asc701.org/2022-season. ASC requires that masks be worn during the entire performance.

Saturday, March 12

FunDay: Archaeology Month set at ASC

Participants can explore the archaeological history of Arkansas with the Arkansas Archaeological Survey through hands-on activities and displays during Second Saturday Family FunDay, 1-3 p.m. March 12 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. Children and parents can learn how to identify, analyze, and illustrate prehistoric and historic artifacts. This event is free.

Training set for child care providers

The free Best Care Child Care Provider Training will be held at 8 a.m. March 12 at the parish hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., according to a news release. This training will be provided by Mary Ann Kizer and Susan Thomason, Jefferson County and Grant County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agents, and by the state Best Care coordinator, Rebecca Simon. Participants are asked to bring their lunch. Healthy snacks will be provided. A total of 10 credit hours can be earned for attending the entire day. The pre-registration deadline is March 9. Call Mary Ann Kizer at (870) 534-1033 or e-mail mkizer@uada.edu to pre-register.

Beginning Saturday, March 12

Day center to provide free lunch, supplies

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. will give away lunch and blessing bags from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12 and May 14 at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., and on April 9 at Salvation Army, 501 E. 12th Ave. The center is giving back to the community in this project. The bags will include hand sanitizer, face masks, toothbrush and toothpaste, soap, chips, cookies, peanut butter crackers and a water bottle, according to a news release from Shaneka Hamilton, Lula Mae's executive director. Details: (870) 345-9596.

Tuesday, March 15

SEARK board to meet

The Southeast Arkansas Board of Trustees will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. March 15 at training rooms 1 and 2, according to a news release. Details: https://www.seark.edu.

Free health screening set

A free community-wide health screening will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 15 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, according to the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation, one of the sponsors. Screenings will be conducted for blood pressure, glucose, A1C, cholesterol, BMI (body mass index), oxygen/pulse and HIV. A non-invasive blood test will also be done for the prostate specific antigen (PSA). Program partners include the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas Minority Health Commission, the city of Pine Bluff, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), according to the news release.

Through Tuesday, March 15

Synergy grant applications available

Synergy Forum Inc. is accepting grant applications for their 2022 grant cycle. Registered non-profit organizations: IRS 501(c)(3) public charities, public schools, government agencies, and the hospital in Jefferson County are eligible to apply, according to a news release. Synergy grants fund projects that benefit residents in Jefferson County in the areas of the arts, education, and social services. Grant applications should be requested by March 15, completed and then submitted on or before April 7. For an application and details, send an email to synergyforumgrants@gmail.com.

Thursday, March 17

ASC to present Volunteer Night

The community is invited to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., as it recognizes the hard work and commitment of its volunteers. The awards ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 17 on the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater stage. Drinks and light hors d'oeuvres will be served and the ASC volunteer theater family will perform selections from the 2022 theater season. This event is free and open to the community.

Friday, March 18

ART WORKS plans Cabaret Event

The community is invited to the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's ART WORKS Presents: A Cabaret Event. Hosted by Bethany Gere, the event will be held from 6-8 p.m. March 18. Entry is $5 for ASC members and students, and $10 for nonmembers. "Enjoy show stopping performances by ASC's Razzle Dazzle and musical performers Angelica Glass and Kasey Rowland and more Southeast Arkansas performers. Audience members will have opportunity to show off their own vocal and instrumental talents as well as win prizes," according to the release.

Through Friday, March 18

UAM ceramics exhibit open

"Handmade," an exhibition of modern and contemporary ceramics from the collection of Mitch Gathings, can be viewed at the University of Arkansas at Monticello through March 18. The exhibit is displayed in the Glassblock Gallery in the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center at UAM, according to a news release. The project focuses on pottery and vessels from the collection of Gathings, UAM instructor of ceramics at UAM. The exhibition is open to the public. The gallery's hours are Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Yoga in The Loft set at ARTSpace

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites participants to exercise and relax with Florence Love every third Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is March 19 in the Loft Gallery of The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Love is a certified yoga instructor who will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise, followed by a wind-down guided meditation session. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. This workshop is open to ages 13 and older. Entry is with a pay-what-you-can, although $15 is recommended. Advanced registration is required. Details: asc701.org/yoga or call (870) 536-3375. Masks are required.

Tuesday, March 22

Pastel session features 2 art league members

Award winning Pine Bluff Art League members Claudia Spainhour and Gerry DeLongchamp will present their "Pastel Workshop: No Need for Glass" workshop from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 22 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The entry is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Pastels will be included during instruction. For a list of other required materials, call (870) 718-1058. A small recess will be held for lunch during the workshop. Masks are required during the event.

Thursday, March 24

City announces spring health fair

A spring health fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The city of Pine Bluff Advancing Health Literacy Program will host the event, according to a news release. The health fair will include free health screenings and medical information provided by the Arkansas Minority Health Commission. Covid-19 vaccines will be available for all ages and everyone who receives their first, second or third dose will receive a $25 gift card. Drawings for free gift cards will be done every 30 minutes beginning at 10:30 a.m., according to the release.

City, Waste Management set meeting

The city of Pine Bluff and Waste Management will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. March 24 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. All residents are invited to attend the town hall to share feedback, provide suggestions and ask questions, according to a news release. Officials will provide updates concerning collection of residential trash, obtaining replacement or second trash carts, bundling trash, reporting bulk and yard waste, and many other topics. Details: Mayor Shirley Washington's Office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

Friday, March 25

ASC slates Weave and Unwind Workshop

Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas patrons can learn the skill of weaving from 5:30-8 p.m. March 25 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. "Make something beautiful with instructor Morgun Henson in ASC's beginners Weave and Unwind workshop. This class will take you on a step-by-step journey to create a beautiful wall hanging using weaving techniques: tabby weaving, soumak, rya, and more," according to the release. The session is for ages 21 and older. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. Materials are included. No experience necessary. Complimentary wine and beer will be provided by sponsor MK Distributors.

Ag Hall of Fame plans ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony until 11:30 a.m. March 25 at the Embassy Suites at Little Rock. The change was made because of the increase in covid-19 cases, according to a news release. Those set for induction are retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co.; and Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years. For tickets or details visit https://www.arkansasaghalloffame.org/pages/induction-luncheon/

Friday, April 8

Alphas to host fundraising gala

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation (SEAJF) will hold the annual Valentine Scholarship Fundraiser gala at 7:06 p.m. April 8 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The original date was changed from Feb. 11, a spokesman said. The community is invited to attend. The colors will be all black with a touch of gold. This fundraiser will include a catered meal by First Class Catering/James Rice and dancing, according to a news release. Organizers will follow guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Although the date changed, the ticket prices will remain the same: individual tickets are $40 each or a table of 10 for $400. Donations to the SEAJF are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Checks should be payable to the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization, or Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., P.O. Box 3159, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Details: Gregory Murray at (870) 550-4281.

Through Saturday, April 30

ASC to exhibit PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will feature Carl E. Moore's PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes exhibition at ASC's main building, Feb. 3 through April 30. Moore's paintings comment on a culture fraught with anti-Black rhetoric and sentiment, where the physical and psychological ramifications of racism seep into the private lives of the community he depicts, according to a news release. Patrons can join ASC Curator Jessica Lenehan for an Inside the Arts studio interview with Moore at 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at facebook.com/asc701/. ASC will host a joint reception featuring artists Moore and Meikel Church from 5-7 p.m. March 3.

Through Sunday, May 1

Ministry group seeks applicants for free home repairs

Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Thursday, May 5

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce rescheduled its Business Expo for May 5, 2022. Because of rising covid infections, the Chamber postponed the expo that was previously set for Aug. 19, 2021. Due to the fact the expo was postponed as a precautionary measure, the Chamber is reserving participants' booth payments and/or sponsorships for the 2022 event and holding their spots for them, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Thursday, May 19

Waterfowler Hall of Fame reschedules event

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony until May 19. The event will be held at the Chenal Country Club at Little Rock and will include a pre-dinner reception from 6-7 p.m., live music, a live auction and a local flare spread. The event will still highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame, according to waterfowlerhof.com. Additional information and sponsorship opportunities are also available on the website.

Through Tuesday, May 31

Arkansas Century Farm applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2022 Arkansas Century Farm program. The deadline is May 31, according to a news release. To qualify, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make financial contribution to the over all farm income, according to the release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Applications must be received via email or postmarked on or before May 31. There is no cost to apply for the program. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Beginning Sunday, June 19

Dermott native's play to debut in June at Fayetteville

TheatreSquared will produce the co-world premiere of Flex by Candrice Jones, a Dermott native and winner of the 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award, June 19-July 24. Performances of Flex are scheduled Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at TheatreSquared at Fayetteville. Tickets range from $18-$58. Jones is a playwright, poet, and educator who writes "love letters for and to women of the American South," according to a news release. Flex tells the story of a girls' high school basketball team from Plainnole, Ark. It's 1997, and the women of the Lady Train team are inspired by the successes of the WNBA. Through TheatreSquared's Lights Up! For Access program, supported by the Walmart Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $10 tickets. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations. Details: theatre2.org/lights-up, theatre2.org/subscribe or (479) 777-7477.

Underway

Inside dining set at Neighbor to Neighbor

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., returned to inside dining Jan. 3 for fully vaccinated people only. Fully vaccinated means a person has had both shots (of Pfizer or Moderna) and the booster or one shot (Johnson & Johnson) and booster, according to a news release Those entering the building must show their ID and vaccination cards. Take-out lunches will still be provided to unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or people without proper documentation for a limited time. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Salvation Army Auxiliary hosts fundraiser

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary won't hold its annual Christmas Luncheon and Festival of Tables, but will accept donations for the local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, socialization opportunities, spiritual enrichment and other services. The festivities were canceled in 2020-21 because of covid-19, according to a news release. Checks should be made payable to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and delivered to the Salvation Army Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave. or mailed to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 8209, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.