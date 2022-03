The calendar of public events of the 93rd General Assembly for today, the 18th day of the 2022 fiscal session.

MAC refers to the Multi-Agency Complex west of the state Capitol. OSC is the Old Supreme Court Chamber. The legislative calendar is at: https://www.arkleg.state.ar.us

JOINT COMMITTEES

9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, MAC

HOUSE

11:30 a.m. House convenes, House Chamber

SENATE

11:30 a.m. Senate convenes, Senate Chamber Upon adjournment of both chambers: Energy-Joint, Room A, MAC