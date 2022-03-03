Carin Schoppmeyer: Group thinks out of the box for girls

Out of the Box Luncheon

Who: Girls on the Run Northwest Arkansas

What: The luncheon will feature a fireside chat with Andrea Albright, Walmart executive vice president for global sourcing.

When: 11:30 a.m. March 4

Where: Record in Bentonville

Tickets: $30 or $300 for a table for 10

Information: (479) 903-4357 or gotrnwa.org

The 11th annual Out of the Box Luncheon to benefit Girls on the Run of Northwest Arkansas is set for March 4 at Record in Bentonville.

The 10-week after-school development program for girls has been in Northwest Arkansas since 2004. Girls on the Run for girls third through fifth grades "encourages girls to recognize their individual strengths and celebrate connections with others." Heart and Sole for sixth- to eighth-grade girls "considers the whole girl -- body, brain, heart, spirit and social connection."

Organizers say: "Proceeds go to support Girls on the Run's mission to envision a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams." The group "fosters an inclusive environment and offers the opportunity for all girls to participate, regardless of financial situation, through scholarships."

This year's luncheon will feature a fireside chat with Jacklyn House of KNWA and Andrea Albright, Walmart executive vice president for global sourcing.

Tickets are $35 or $300 for a table for 10. Inspiration Boxes are available for $25 online or $20 at the luncheon.

"We created the 'Inspiration Box' as a reminder to encourage our girls to break through stereotypes and dream limitlessly," organizers say. "With each purchase, you are helping a girl in your community realize her limitless potential. Each box contains fun products and items from our local supporters along with the possibility to win additional prizes. This year's additional prizes range from gift certificates to local eateries, breweries, wineries, spas, boutiques and fitness and yoga studios."

Information: (214) 240-8927 or gotrnwa.org.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com