Catching up, part 2

Things are developing fast in Europe. So fast that you might need to read this in a hurry, in case it becomes dated in three more minutes. News has always been ephemeral, but never more so than when important nations go to war, with the very real chance of dragging the rest of us toward the abyss.

• Our estimation of the Ukrainian people during this time has increased to the nth degree. They were supposed to have given up on day one, or day five at the latest. Instead, the people there have followed their nation's leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, into real resistance.

This is what a leader does in crisis: He leads. He doesn't reflect his people or seek consensus or hold meetings. This guy isn't writing editorials. He's leading. It reminds us of the American Infantry School's motto: "Follow me." In a military campaign, leaders pull people into action. They can't push. Or lead from behind.

President Zelenskyy's actions help to emphasize how weak the leadership of the world has been in recent years. At least the leaders outside totalitarian countries. From the current president of the United States, to several of his predecessors, to the leadership at the United Nations (can you name the secretary-general?) to the leaders of Europe, when was the last time you saw a president like Volodymyr Zelenskyy? One day soon, we are all going to know how to spell that name without looking it up. Count on it.

His statement that he needed ammunition, not a ride, will go down with "I Shall Return" and others of the like. Unfortunately, his adversary in Moscow knows that, and the Ukrainian president's life is very much on the line.

• Once again, in the face of this war, the price of oil is going up. And once again, in the face of the price of oil going up, the president of the United States pledges to release oil reserves. Which might could bring down the price of gasoline at the pump just about . . . nothing. Or nothing you'd notice.

But a president who can't do much about the price of oil has to do not much. And make a big thing about it, if he can. The solution isn't for the United States to release some of its oil reserves (those are supposed to be in the can in case we go to war) or even for a dozen or more other countries to release theirs.

The solution is to increase the world's capacity long-term, so that the market, and those who buy and sell the oil, figure that there's enough oil coming in the future that they needn't panic today. And slowly but surely bring down the price. And that will take a whole lot more oil than what's being pledged with these oil reserves.

• Speaking of oil, Germany needs it. It has the largest national economy in all of Europe. By GDP, it has the fourth-largest economy in the world. It needs a lot of energy, and has made itself dependent on Russian oil and natural gas.

Earlier this year, Germany shut down three of its six remaining nuclear plants, continuing on its mission to shutter them all. In the 1980s, Germany was in the business of building nuclear plants, but after the turn of the century, politicians there put their finger into the wind and decided the people wanted "renewable" energy instead. Renewables haven't caught up to demand, but the nuclear plants are still being shuttered.

From an AP story in January:

"Several of Germany's neighbors have already ended nuclear power or announced plans to do so, but others are sticking with the technology. This has prompted concerns of a nuclear rift in Europe, with France planning to build new reactors and Germany opting for natural gas as a 'bridge' until enough renewable power is available, and both sides arguing their preferred source of energy be classed as sustainable. Germany's remaining three nuclear plants--Emsland, Isar and Neckarwestheim--will be powered down by the end of 2022."

Wouldn't reducing nuclear energy make Europe more dependent on Russian natural gas as a "bridge"? Doesn't that mean the burning of more fossil fuels? How does that help the cause of the Greens? If climate change is the coming disaster that the environmentalists tell us it is, then shouldn't the world be building more nuclear plants? Or Germany could just restart theirs. And as an Extra Added Bonus, the rest of the world wouldn't be propping up totalitarian regimes and unfriendly oil cartels.

If we sound confused, we're happy you don't misunderstand.

• Our first thought, and only first thought, on President Biden's State of the Union address the other night: He spent the first 12 minutes talking about Ukraine and the war. And lawmakers from both parties stood to cheer him repeatedly.

This argument, slap-fight and wrasslin' match we call democracy can often divide the people in any number of ways. But a little warmonger in Moscow has united us once again. At least we can credit him that much.