Central bests Fayetteville this time





Revenge wasn't necessarily on Little Rock Central's minds Wednesday afternoon, but the Lady Tigers did walk out of Gryphon Arena with a bit of satisfaction afterwards.

Central forced Fayetteville into 23 turnovers and had 11 players score as it strolled to a 52-32 victory in the first round of the Class 6A girls state tournament at Little Rock Southwest.

The win was the third in a row for the Lady Tigers, who saw their season come to an end in a 72-58 loss to Fayetteville in the second round of the playoffs a year ago.

Things were much different this time.

"That first one is always the tough one," Central Coach Marlon Williams said. "Fayetteville put us out last year, but I was happy the way stayed the course in this one. I thought we could've shot it a little bit better, and I thought we could've been cleaner on our fast-break chances. But defensively, we were OK."

Jordan Marshall had 12 points and 6 rebounds, while Ashlyn Kimble added 8 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals for Central (20-8), which never trailed, led by as much as 17 points in the first half and held a 29-17 advantage at halftime. Lillian Jackson contributed 7 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks.

The Lady Tigers shot 20 of 52 (38.4%) compared to 15 of 40 (37.5%) for Fayetteville (12-16)

The Lady Tigers played stiff defense and forced Fayetteville into 13 first-half turnovers, seven in the second quarter. It was actually an errant Lady Bulldog pass that Central converted into points midway through that period that led to a barrage of buckets and a big lead.

With Central leading 16-10, Taylor Day-Davis capitalized off a steal that started a 13-2 run for the Lady Tigers. Fayetteville scored the final five points of the second quarter, then netted five in a row to start the third, with Jayla Johnson's lay-up making it 29-22 with 6:45 to go in the quarter. Again, a steal led to a huge three-pointer from Kimble that began a 10-0 run that shut the door on the Lady Bulldogs.

Wynter Beck scored a team-high 12 points to lead Fayetteville.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 56, BENTONVILLE WEST 43

Khassidy Warr hit four three-pointers and ended with 19 points in a wire-to-wire victory for Northside (22-6).

Zoey Bershers canned four threes and tallied 14 points and Karys Washington added 11 for the Lady Bears, who ran out to an 11-1 lead in and didn't allow the Lady Wolverines to get closer than six points the rest of the game.

Marybeth Dyson had 12 points and Laynee Tapp contributed 10 for West (16-11), which fought back from a 12-point hole early in the third quarter to get within 36-30 with 2:21 left in the period.









