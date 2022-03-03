Class focuses on job interviews

The 2022 Junior Leadership Pine Bluff class kicked off its first session Feb. 17 focusing on job interview etiquette and how to dress for success for an interview.

The students were given hands-on experience as they dressed mannequins donated by chamber member Father and Sons Clothier of Pine Bluff.

A program of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, the class consists of six students from Watson Chapel and White Hall high schools, according to the Chamber newsletter.

The 2022 Junior Leadership Pine Bluff class members and the schools they attend are:

Ryan Bullard, White Hall High School;

Nakhi Jones, Watson Chapel High School;

Heru Harrington, Watson Chapel High School;

Emarie Mohogany, Watson Chapel High School;

Kristian Stafford, Watson Chapel High School;

Jacob Pham, White Hall High School.

Jamal Gordon, Chamber membership engagement manager, directs Leadership Pine Bluff.