Coastal Carolina drubs ASU women

Down 19 points midway through the third quarter, Arkansas State Coach Destinee Rogers called timeout.

The numbers at that point painted a pretty clear picture of the opening 25 minutes. The Red Wolves were 12 of 41 from the field with 30 points. Coastal Carolina's Aja Blount was 12 of 13 from the field with 31 points -- all on her own.

Blount's career-high 41 points were the highlight of a Chanticleers rout as No. 9 seed Coastal Carolina eased its way to a 91-76 victory over eighth-seeded ASU in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Wednesday afternoon in Pensacola, Fla.

Jireh Washington scored 30 points for the Red Wolves at the Pensacola Bay Center, but it came in any otherwise ugly offensive showing by ASU.

The Red Wolves shot just 24 of 69 from the field and 4 of 20 on three-pointers.

"We obviously knew that she was capable," ASU interim Coach Destinee Rogers said of Blount. "She's a demanding presence inside that post. She's so strong. ... We tried to double her, and even when we doubled her, she was still scoring."

Blount had 20 in the first half, but the real damage came right out of the halftime locker room. The senior forward scored the Chanticleers' first 11 points of the third quarter -- including two three-pointers as she went 4 of 5 from deep -- before finding North Little Rock alum Arin Freeman for a wide-open three-pointer.

That capped an extended 26-9 run spanning halftime as Coastal Carolina (15-10) blew the game open.

The Red Wolves didn't wither, pulling to within 13 late in the third quarter and 12 early in the fourth. Much of that was a product of ASU (12-16) pressing full court for nearly all of the second half and forcing 25 turnovers that led to 20 points.

"Moving forward, that's the way we want to play," said Rogers, who finished her interim stint 8-11 but saw her team lose nine of its last 11 games. "We want to be a pressing team, we want to be aggressive. ... But when you take over a team and that really hasn't been an identity, it's tough to change it midseason."

Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Lauryn Pendleton scored 14 and senior Morgan Wallace finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in her final collegiate game.

Although the Red Wolves will return nearly their entire rotation as well as Keya Patton, who missed a significant portion of conference play after tearing her ACL, they'll have to replace Wallace -- who logged over 1,110 points and 800 rebounds in her ASU career.

Rogers acknowledged Wallace's "grit" and "resiliency," and while the former Pulaski Academy standout said she didn't cry at the final horn, Wallace admitted the finality was setting in.

"This is the last time I'll be able to wear an Arkansas State jersey, last time I'll get my ankles taped, last time I'll be sitting in a locker room with my shoes on," Wallace said. "When I get out of here and get on the bus, it's really going to hit me."

