Community Briefs 3-3-22

Scholarships available at AFCU

Graduating high school seniors are invited to submit an application for a chance to receive a $5,000 scholarship from Arkansas Federal Credit Union, according to a news release. The deadline to apply is March 11. Details: https://www.afcu.org/learn/news-events/2022-scholarship/

PBHS Class of 1960 to meet

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon Thursday at Wright's Ranch House restaurant, 6224 Dollarway Road. All 1960 classmates and class members of other years are welcomed to attend, according to a news release.

"The sun is shining and the temperature is warm. It's a great day to get out of the house and enjoy the fellowship of your classmates," spokesman Norma Ray said. "Catch up on what's going on in the lives of your fellow classmates."

Those attending the February meeting were Suzanne Ginger, Lenora and Robert Porter, Barbara Rogers Langrell and Bill and Norma Ray.

"Hope to see you Thursday," she said.

For details or to give updates on fellow class members, participants should send an email to nlrharper@hotmail.com or call (870) 535-0303.

City announces spring health fair

A spring health fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The city of Pine Bluff Advancing Health Literacy Program will host the event, according to a news release.

The health fair will include free health screenings and medical information provided by the Arkansas Minority Health Commission.

Covid-19 vaccines administered by the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care will also be available for all ages and everyone who receives their first, second or third dose will receive a $25 gift card, according to the release.

Participants will also have chances to win gift cards starting at $25 to multiple establishments. The grand prize will be a $500 scholarship to Southeast Arkansas College. All participants must be present to win. Drawings for gifts will be held every 30 minutes beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Health fair partners include Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc., SEARK, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Arkansas Department of Health, and Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department.

The fair will follow all covid-19 safety guidelines. Details: Jennifer Williams, (870) 510-0178 or jwilliams@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov or pinebluffahlp.com.

UAPB to hold Clearing the Air Conference

The 19th Clearing the Air Communities of Color Conference and the 23rd Arkansas Cancer Summit will be held virtually March 8-9.

The Minority Initiative Sub-Recipient Grant Office (MISRGO) at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the Arkansas Cancer Coalition (ACC) have partnered for a third year to jointly host the events, according to a news release.

The summit theme is "Finding A Way Forward: Mental Health, Screenings and Survivorship." Its purpose is to showcase the recent progress coalition partners have made toward meeting goals and objectives of the state's comprehensive cancer plan, and to provide opportunities for information sharing, networking, and skill building.

Clearing the Air, themed "Finding A Way Forward: Tobacco Control, Mental Health & Disparate Population Groups," will be a full day of tobacco control training.

The conferences are virtual and open to the public, however the website shows registration is closed. Details: arcancercoalition.org/arkansas-cancer-summit.

Simmons Bank names new CIO

Simmons Bank named Ann Madea executive vice president and chief information officer (CIO) as part of a planned transition announced last year, according to news release Tuesday.

Madea joined Simmons in October. In her new role, Madea is responsible for the bank's overall information technology strategy and operations and spearheading the systems integration of acquired banks, according to a news release.

She has more than 25 years of technology experience, including the last 17 years at HSBC, one of the largest banking and financial services organizations in the world.

Former CIO Paul Kanneman will continue with the bank utilizing his technology and business strategy expertise in a role focused on strategic research associated with the identification, review and assessment of emerging technologies, according to the release.