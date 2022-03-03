Marriage Licenses

Benjamin Jameson, 31, and Emma Harris, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Rachel De Long, 29, and Garrett Zuhoski, 36, both of Little Rock.

Montrell Holland, 35, and Noma Serrano Perdomo, 44, both of Little Rock.

Amy Walters, 29, and Elizabeth Threet, 37, both of Austin.

Paige Beck, 34 and Robert Francis, 35, both of Little Rock.

Andrea Wilson, 46, and Vaughn Sheare, 50, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-643. Meagan Fleming v. John Rago.

22-646. Sherry Williams v. Richard Williams.

22-649. Amber Nicklaus v. Daniel Nicklaus.

22-652. Rodney Hall v. Lakesha Pace.

22-653. Tiaira Jones v. Jasmine Smith.

22-656. Tonisha Molden v. Kory Shack.

22-658. Nga Nguyen v. Cong Nguyen.

22-660. Theresa Trent v. Billy Joe Trent.

GRANTED

21-1671. Jennifer Garcia v. William Zavaleta.

21-3010. Jesus Alcala v. Marisa Poe.

21-3338. Alea Brown v. Xavier Mosley.