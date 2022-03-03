RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: Ex-Kiyen’s, Kamikaito consolidate; Bamboo Hibachi set to take over Rocky’s





We reported a few weeks ago that Kemuri sushi, seafood, robata, 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, is taking over the space that was Kiyen's Seafood Steak and Sushi, 17200 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock. Now Kiyen's owner-chef Kiyen Kim has fully reopened in his second location, Kamikaito, 521 Main St., North Little Rock, with the combined name of Kiyen's Kamikaito, serving hibachi, sushi "and more" (we recall that Kamikaito has offered soft-serve ice cream), 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Friday- Saturday. (501) 891-6172.

And speaking of Japanese restaurants, signs at the former Rocky's on Country Club, 117 Country Club Road, Sherwood, announce the "coming soon" of Bamboo Hibachi Sherwood, a third outlet of a mini-chain with locations at 4511 Camp Robinson Road, North Little Rock, and 13420 Otter Creek Parkway, Little Rock. (501) 864-4906.

One of our eagle-eyed readers has spotted a for-sale sign outside Shorty Small's, 11100 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. You will recall we reported a few weeks ago that the restaurant is moving, according to managing partner David Rackley, though he has not yet revealed just where. An insider in the west Little Rock real estate scene tells us, "If anyone is interested, please call Paul Kreth at (501) 441-2114. This is a prime location and will sell fast."

The building at 11725 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, that once housed Mimi's Cafe, is being torn down. The building had been vacant since Mimi's closed in November 2017.

And the Little Rock outlet of Whimsy Cookie Co., 401 S. Bowman Road, has closed, according to a post last week on Facebook (facebook.com/whimsycookieco.littlerock), "due to the chronic shortage of employees."

Meanwhile, speaking of bakeries, BMB Creations is opening its long-awaited store at 812 Chestnut St., Conway, on Friday, initially open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday- Saturday; "gradually we will start adding days and extra hours as we customize and remodel the store front." The website is bmbcreations.com and the Facebook page is facebook.com/BMBBREADS.

The Croissanterie is looking to officially open March 16, following several soft opening events, in its new space, 14710 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. (501) 412-4244.

Dave's Place, 210 Center St., Little Rock, has reopened its dining room for lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday and Friday-night dinner, 5:30-9 p.m. (501) 372-3283; DavesPlaceRestaurant.com; facebook.com/davesplacerestaurant.

The Preacher's Son, 201 NW A St., Bentonville, is a semifinalist for a James Beard Award in the nationwide "Outstanding Hospitality" category, while two Bentonville chefs — Rafael Rios of Yeyo's and Matthew McClure of The Hive — are once again semifinalists for "Best Chef, South" (Alabama, Arkansas, Puerto Rico, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi). Neither chef is a stranger to being nominated, though no Arkansas chef has ever won. (Two Arkansas establishments — Jones' Bar-B-Q Diner in Marianna and Little Rock's Lassis Inn have been honored as "America's Classics," the former in 2012, the latter in 2020.) Rios was a 2020 "Best Chef: South" semifinalist; McClure was a "Best Chef: South" semifinalist six years running, 2014-19. See the complete list and get more information on the timeline for this year's awards at tinyurl.com/2p8y845a.

We don't yet have an opening date or a target opening date for Sullivan's Steakhouse at The Promenade at Chenal, 17707 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, going into the free-standing steakhouse space that has been vacant since the June 2018 closure of Del Frisco's Grille. But a correspondent spotted a sign there announcing a hiring fair, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, which indicates it's getting close. The Denver-based chain is opening its first Arkansas location in 9,100 square feet, including main and private dining areas plus an enclosed patio. The menu will feature hand-cut and bone-in steaks, chicken and seafood dishes and a range of signature appetizers and signature cocktails.

And speaking of steakhouses, Texarkana radio station KKYR-FM (102.5), reports that Saturday will be the last day of operation for Texarkana's Cattleman's Steak House, which opened in 1968, has been a beloved part of the Texarkana restaurant scene and was a recent nominee for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. The station reports that owner Joe Oliver has sold the building to Loca Luna Mexican Grill, which has two Texarkana locations.

